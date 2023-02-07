Eurasia Digital and Card Payments Yearbook 2023: Up to Date Picture of the Card Issuing, Acquiring and Processing Business

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital and Card Payment - Eurasia Yearbook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Eurasian Digital and Payment Cards Yearbook gives a marketing leading and comprehensive up to date picture of the card issuing, acquiring and processing business within 10 countries in Eurasia plus a pan-Eurasian overview.

Market size and Dynamics:

This section gives statistical tables (five years plus Y-o-Y growth - 5Y CAGR and forecasting column) for card numbers, card transactions by number and value, ATM withdrawals and POS payments. All tables include key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide added data and insight.

This section also gives further detail on leading card issuers, consumer finance card issuing and international money transfers:

Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.

Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers

Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.

Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.

Fraud: Statistics and insights into fraud activity in market

E-Money: Statistics and insights into e-money in market

E-commerce: Statistics and insights into e-commerce use in market

M-commerce: Statistics and insights into m-commerce use in market

The Appendix:

This section lays out significant historical events per market in the banking sector from previous years and details former players in the market that had a significant impact on the market, including M&A activity.

The Eurasia Regional Overview draws together the information from the country reports, allowing useful comparisons of the markets.

It includes a regional overview of payment services, technology and market trends. Growth and development prospects, local and international investment and recent M&A activity.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview:

Key statistics - and selected Key Performance Indicators

Introduction:

Payment landscape in each country

Legal framework for payment services

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

eIDAS regulation and Digital ID Trends

Biometric Authentication Services

Regulatory Oversight:

An in-depth review of the governance and supporting bodies that regulate the Banking and Payments Industries per market.

Banking Sector:

Structure - domestic banks, size and ownership

International Expansion

Recent M&A Activity

Digitalisation

Digital Challenger Banks

Digital Banking

About Open API Standards

PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate

Payment Services:

Card Brands and Card Types

Contactless Cards and form-factors

NFC HCE versus Secure Elements: SIM SE NFC

Interchange Fee Arrangements

New Payment Service Pilots: QR-Codes, BLE, Biometrics

E-Money

Digital Account-to-Account Payment Services

Advanced Payment Services - Online Wallets, Prepaid Products

Digital Payment Services including Digital Wallets

National/Domestic Card Details

Card Issuers - Overview

Card Processors and PSPs

Online Payment Service Processors (PSPs)

Acquiring and Acceptance

ATM Terminal Infrastructure, Contactless ATMs

Online Payments Mix Indicators

POS Terminal Infrastructure, Contactless and MPOS Terminals

Remote Internet Payments

E-/M-Commerce information and B2C E-Commerce Revenues

Mobile Payments - Overview

Mobile Payment Initiative Details

Central Bank Digital Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Stable coins

