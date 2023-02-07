The global business intelligence market is anticipated to surge with a 9.68% CAGR during the assessment period, 2023-2032

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417020/?utm_source=GNW

The effect of globalization on businesses, reliance on real-time information and decision-making, and the need for a customer-centric approach drive market growth globally.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Business intelligence (BI) frequently describes various technologies that offer easy and quick access to valuable information about a company’s present state based on available data. Moreover, business intelligence significantly upgrades business performance, with a tenfold estimated return on investment increase.

Additionally, organizations utilizing business intelligence see an approximate five-times increase in decision-making speed and customer experience analysis.On the other hand, a lack of BI adoption has led to significant underutilization of data.



With business intelligence, companies can derive valuable insights from a huge collection of available data to deliver real-time, actionable, and precise input for decision-making.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

In terms of geography, the global business intelligence market is segregated into four regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The market is dominated by North America, which is anticipated to capture the highest revenue during the forecast period.



Owing to the presence of top regional players who draw massive investments, the market growth is predicted to propel by the end of 2032.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global business intelligence market has several players vying for market share.As a result, there is significant competition among the existing players in the market.



Moreover, companies require substantial capital investment to venture into the market with a multi-purpose workstation or to upgrade to new technologies. Big players are trying to expand and improve their existing product portfolio to strengthen their market position among their rivals with the help of substantial investments.

Some leading players include Teradata Corporation, VMware Inc, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, etc.



