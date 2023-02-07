New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BUILDING INTEGRATED PHOTOVOLTAICS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417015/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) are characterized as photovoltaic (PV) materials that replace traditional building materials in the components of a structure’s envelope, such as skylights, facades, and the roof.

The combustion of fossil fuels for the generation of electricity releases carbon into the atmosphere. However, the release of high levels of carbon is detrimental to human life as well as the environment, thereby spurring the development of alternative systems such as building integrated photovoltaic systems.

Solar photovoltaic systems directly convert solar radiation or energy into electricity through the PV effect.Moreover, in addition to being environmentally friendly as compared to electricity generation systems that utilize fossil fuel combustion, they are also an ideal alternative for generating zero-carbon electricity.



As a result, the need for reduction of carbon footprint is anticipated to play an essential role in propelling the global building integrated photovoltaics market growth over the forecast years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global building integrated photovoltaics market growth study covers the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global building integrated photovoltaics market over the forecast period.



The growing focus on the development of renewable power following the COVID-19 pandemic, the adoption of net-zero emissions targets, and the presence of lucrative prospects in the renewables sector fuel the market growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry within the global building integrated photovoltaics market is set to be high during the forecast years, mainly due to substantial structural pressure resulting from falling prices as well as diminishing margins.

Some of the top players operating in the global building integrated photovoltaics market include SunPower Corporation, Tesla Inc, Onyx Solar Group LLC, etc.



