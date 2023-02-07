The Joseph Chung Scholarship Awards $981,330 to 405 Students

New Westminster, BC, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joseph Chung Scholarship (JCS) is proud to announce it has awarded $981,330 in scholarships to 405 students. These students come from more than 44 institutions including UBC, SFU, and TWU. Since it was established, JCS has awarded more than $5.43 million in scholarships to deserving students.



The Joseph Chung Scholarship Fund was started by Dr. Peter Chung and his wife, Dr. Stephanie Chung after their son Joseph’s passing. The scholarship supports students pursuing post-secondary education, special education or learning and development disabilities. Joseph, who was born with autism, inspired his parents to give back to the community through education and support for the leaders of tomorrow.

Taking place at Coastal Church in Vancouver’s Downtown core, this year’s ceremony was attended by scholarship recipients, local leaders, and international dignitaries. Among them, Counsel General of the Republic of Korea Jongho Kyun said of the event “Dr. Peter Chung’s heart for philanthropy truly shines.”

Included in this year’s recipients are 56 first-time recipients, and 18 people who are receiving the award for the fourth time.

The JCS scholarship program is designed to support students throughout their four-year bachelor's degree programs, and may be awarded up to four times, not necessarily consecutively. Additionally, 50 North Korean refugees studying theology have also been awarded scholarships.

"Receiving the scholarship changed the way I looked at education,” says past award recipient, Haein Kim. “It made me so grateful for each class I attended. My journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of the JSC Scholarship."

In addition to funding, scholarship recipients are also invited to join the JCS Alumni Group, which runs from February to December every year. This group provides opportunities for mentorship, volunteerism, and personal growth through social events, retreats, religious studies, and more. The program is currently only available to students in the Greater Vancouver Regional District.



New Joseph Chung Alumni Scholarship Program

To celebrate its 11th anniversary, JCS is also excited to announce the launch of the Joseph Chung Alumni Scholarship Program. The goal of the program is to encourage graduates of JCS to give back to future generations of students by supporting the scholarship fund. This new funding pool will help JCS to expand its funding capacity and increase sustainability, while also promoting financial stewardship.

Participation in the Joseph Chung Alumni Scholarship Program is entirely voluntary and does not require recipients to repay the scholarship they received. The JCS team is eager to share the heart behind the scholarship and inspire graduates to make a personal pledge to give back to others.

To find out more about the Joseph Chung Scholarship, please visit the Coram Deo Foundation website.

