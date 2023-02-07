New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Market for Laboratory Disposables" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416969/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global market for laboratory disposables for 2022-2027.



To calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of laboratory disposables products for end-use industries such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, contract research organizations, and several other end users are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.



Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



Report Includes:

- 47 tables

- In-depth overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for laboratory disposable products

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the current and upcoming market opportunities of laboratory disposables, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global laboratory disposable market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by raw material type, product, end user, and geographical region

- Highlights of the current market status, emerging trends, and future commercial potential for each key segment of the global market for laboratory disposables, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

- Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of laboratory disposable products market with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulatory dynamics, technology advancements, and major strategic developments in the market for laboratory disposables

- Company profiles of the major market participants, including Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health, Avantor, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The main materials used to create disposable goods are plastic, paper, polystyrene foam, or cotton. Laboratory disposables are a group of consumable goods that aid in keeping labs clean.



Better outcomes are obtained from diagnostic and research tests using laboratory disposables.As they are not reusable, these goods also aid in reducing the need for reprocessing.



Disposables for laboratories can be sterile or non-sterile, made of various materials, suited for keeping various samples, resistant to chemicals, etc.



Due to the numerous benefits of plastics, including their affordability, light weight, adaptability, and biocompatibility, the demand for them in the healthcare industry is rising, which is a major driver of the global market for laboratory disposable products.Products that are disposable improve patient safety by reducing the risk of product contamination and infectious illnesses.



During the projected period, it is anticipated that this will increase demand for laboratory disposable items.



The market for laboratory disposable products is being driven by an increase in R&D in the healthcare sector, an increase in the burden of chronic diseases, an increase in the number of laboratories, and an increase in technical improvements.Strategies adopted by key players and emerging economies to provide profitable opportunities to companies in the global market for laboratory disposable products are concentrating on meeting the demands of the medical industry through the introduction of cuttingedge products and technologies.



To improve their position in the worldwide market, major players emphasize research and development efforts as well as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.



Leading companies in the global market for laboratory disposable items are Cardinal Health, Medline Industries Inc., BD, McKesson Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Gerresheimer AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., etc.



The BD Intevia 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, a reliable platform device integrating autoinjector and pre-fillable syringe in one integrated system, was introduced in October 2019 by BD, a prominent worldwide medical technology firm. The news was made at the 2019 Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices meeting of the Parental Drug Association in Gothenburg, Sweden.



Due to factors such as an increase in the patient population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the healthcare sector, an increase in the number of laboratories, and an increase in R&D activities, emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market for laboratory disposable products.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for laboratory disposable products. Due to rising patient populations, technological advancements, an increase in the number of laboratories with adequate equipment, an increase in R&D activities, and the presence of important market players, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market for laboratory disposable products during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416969/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________