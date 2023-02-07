Lumière: The Art of Light Shines Bright in Trillium Park

Toronto, ON., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TORONTO – February 7, 2023) – Ontario Place’s outdoor public art exhibition, a visitor favourite in 2019, will return this year. Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly Winter Light Exhibition) is an acclaimed annual art event that will temporarily transform Trillium Park, its new home for 2023. Lumiere, the French word for "light," combines art and light to create unique installations down by the waterfront. Lumière will run this winter to spring, from March 10 – May 7, 2023. The exhibit will be open seven nights a week, a bonfire will be hosted Friday and Saturday evenings, and guests are invited to experience the event from dusk to 11 p.m.

This free light exhibition invites visitors to explore the park and experience public art created by talented Ontario artists from all artistic streams. Utilizing innovation, creativity, light, and discovery, Lumière inspires Ontario-based artists and creators to "illuminate" the park under a curatorial theme of "renewal". Lumière is an outdoor event that spans the entire Trillium Park, and these magical and alluring exhibits are best experienced at night.

“We are excited to welcome visitors to Trillium Park to experience the beauty and vibrance of Lumière. As the park transitions from winter to spring, it’s the perfect location for this outdoor public art exhibition. We are also thrilled to provide a forum to showcase and celebrate the work of Ontario artists, providing them with an accessible and beautiful space to exhibit their art,” says Janet Gates, General Manager and CEO of Ontario Place.

Ontario Place recently hosted a call for Ontario-based artists for submissions, which closed on January 16, 2023. The submissions this year exceeded any prior year, with 60 proposals received and then reviewed through a juried process. As a result, 16 projects have been selected and will be showcased at Lumière: The Art of Light.

Ontario Place is proud to support local artists and present the following art projects at Lumière: The Art of Light:

Disco Wall by Nate Nettleton Allochory by Collective Memory (Stoyan Barakov and Robert McKaye) Correspondence (A Long Story VII) by Lauren Pirie [W]hole by Jordan Shaw Aeolian Soundscape by John Nguyen, Nicholas Hoban, Brady Peters Ghost Canoe by Jungle Ling Umbra Transit by Melissa Joakim The Flora Arcana by Thadea Decora, Vincent Glasheen, Marc Reeve-Newson, Sofia Timkovski bioluminescent Being by Sofia Escobar Luxonus by Luxonus Collective (Alex Ricci & Adam Kaleta) The Light Within by Nathan Fischer and Diana Tran Fiddlehex by Alex Leitch, Sagan Yee, Dave Cox, Lee Wilkins and Hillary Predko Bloom Promenade by Bitbrainz (Christina Kayastha and Binam Kayastha) The Fantastical Book Garden by Courtney Spence Golden Hour by Tonya Hart The Numerology of Mushrooms by Sabine Spare & Mikhail Moosa

Admission to Lumière: The Art of Light is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit the Ontario Place website.

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto. The iconic location is a gathering space for everyone in the province. In 2017, Ontario Place launched the inaugural Winter at Ontario Place featuring the Winter Light Exhibition. For more information about Ontario Place, please visit www.ontarioplace.com.

