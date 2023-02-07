New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976892/?utm_source=GNW

The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of microbiome therapeutics, based on the strategies used for treatment: additive (fecal matter transplants or FMTs, live biotherapeutic products or LBPs), modulatory (postbiotics, prebiotics) and subtractive microbiome therapeutics (phages and antimicrobials).



This study surveys the microbiome therapeutics market by application or disease segment: infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, cancer, gut-brain axis, and others.The market is assessed in the following geographic regions: North America, Europe, and emerging markets.



Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Latin America.



The report features leading clinical trials indicating the status and phase of development. New developments and patents are boosting growth of this market in the global context.



The new BCC report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry.The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players and leading pipeline candidates.



This chapter covers influential mergers and acquisitions and other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report.



Strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the microbiome therapeutics market are evaluated in detail.



The markets for prebiotics and probiotics labeled as nutritional or dietary supplements are excluded from this report. Prebiotics and probiotics are included when used in the context of microbiome therapy.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 44 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global and regional markets for microbiome therapeutics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and major technology challenges and issues affecting the market for microbiome therapeutics as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global microbiome therapeutics market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, and region

- Highlights of this innovation driven market covering current trends in genome sequencing industry, disease areas of application, clinical trials and their stages, and recent breakthrough innovations etc.

- Assessment of the recent industry structure for microbiome therapeutics, ongoing research (R&D) activities, analysis of competitive environment, and the COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

- Review of the patents and patent applications on microbiome therapeutics, and related scientific publications during the analysis period

- Competitive landscape of this market featuring leading biopharmaceutical companies, their product portfolios, financial updates, and market share analysis based on recent segmental revenues

- Profile description of the major market participants, including Assembly Biosciences, Finch Therapeutics, Second Genome, Evelo Biosciences, Ysopia Bioscience and Evelo Biosciences



Summary:

The microbiome has become a buzz word and attracted millions of dollars in federal grants, awards and funding from venture capitalists. Technological advancements in next-generation sequencing and data analytics clubbed with modern approaches of systems biology and genetic engineering have greatly expanded the knowledge of commensal microbial populations and interactions with human hosts.



The Human Microbiome Project (HMP), MetaHIT and other independent efforts fueling the exploration of microbiome and its association with human health have led to a research explosion in this area in the last decade. Myriad studies abound showing how the microbiome mediate many physiological processes (metabolism, nutrition, immunity, etc.). Many clinical studies show alterations in microbial populations or microbial dysbiosis can lead to disease. Restoration of the microbiome addresses many unmet medical needs. Diseases that still do not have definitive cures or with available treatments that are either not satisfactory or are cost-prohibitive, are actively targeted by microbiome therapeutics.



There are many active players in the field of microbiome therapeutics, ranging from discovery and clinical-stage to late-stage companies that are exploiting different approaches to modulate the microbiome.Fecal microbial transplants (FMTs) have been in practice for some time and the use of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the form of single strains or microbial consortia is a popular strategy with targeted mechanisms and controlled production processes.



The development of small molecule drugs (postbiotics) and the use of phages are being actively explored.



Currently, no microbiome therapeutic is approved in the U.S. or in any other market. There are some candidates in Phase 3 trials (Seres Therapeutics SER109 and Rebiotix’s RBX2660) that are being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection. Despite an expansive patent portfolio and a large number of clinical trials in the field of microbiome therapeutics, the market is facing some challenges. The absence of any regulatory framework brings uncertainty for many developers in this novel market. The complexity of the human microbiome and variations among different individuals add to difficulties in the design of clinical trials. Additional hurdles are expected during scaling.



For the microbiome therapeutics market to grow, a strong collaborative effort is needed from all stakeholders, including the regulatory agencies. Statistically-relevant results and proof-of-concept studies driven by technological advancements in biomarkers, functional assays and computational biology are required that will eventually pave the way for product approvals.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________