World Vaccines Market Research Report 2022-2027 Featuring Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Glaxo Smith Kline, CSL, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech and Takeda

In 2022, the global market for preventive vaccines is valued at $202.6 billion. That's up from $34.1 billion in 2017, and just $25 billion in 2010. Infectious diseases are some of the deadliest diseases that pose a significant risk to human life.

Since the advent of the pandemic, scientists around the world have stepped up research and development of preventative vaccines that will hopefully be able to combat existing and new infectious disease threats. COVID-19 vaccines are the largest element of that growth, representing roughly two-thirds of the market. Given the persistence and variability of the COVID-19 virus, those vaccines are forecasted in the report for a five year period.

While the focus and attention on COVID-19 vaccines will drive growth in the market, and is the most exceptional element in recent years, there are many vaccine growth areas and vaccine sales growth was on an upswing for most of the past decade.

Through 2027, growth will be fueled by favorable demographics (population growth, rising life expectancy), continued new product introductions, indication expansions for some products and rising usage, particularly in China and India. However, mitigating against growth will be continuing concerns about vaccine safety, availability in developing countries and refusal to immunize.

The report contains market forecasts, company market share and expert market estimates for vaccine categories. The report also looks at trends in the market for human vaccines used to prevent various types of disease. It focuses on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of selected emerging vaccines. It also covers the COVID-19 vaccine market landscape and estimated market opportunity during the forecast period.

Competition in the market has increased over the years. Companies that compete in the vaccine market include Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Glaxo Smith Kline, CSL, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech and Takeda, among others.

Sales estimates for each market segment represent global revenues and are expressed in current dollars. Estimates are provided for the 2022 year and forecasts are provided for 2027. Historical information for this report was gathered from a wide variety of published sources including company reports and filings, government documents, legal filings, trade journals, newspapers and business press, analysts' reports and other sources. Interviews with company representatives and other experts were conducted to capture the perspectives from industry participants' point of view and assess trends and form the basis of the forecasting and competitive analysis.

Vaccines provide long-term or permanent immunity against disease. A mainstay of preventative medicine for over 70 years, a vaccine is a biological preparation used to trigger an immune response to a selected disease. The term derives from Edward Jenner's use of cowpox ("vacca" means cow in Latin), which, when administered to humans, protected them against smallpox.

Because of the large number of deadly diseases that have been virtually eliminated through the proliferation of effective vaccines, vaccination is generally viewed as one of the greatest public health achievements during the 20th century. As a result of widespread public vaccination, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now rare in developed nations and declining worldwide.

Immunizations have eradicated smallpox; eliminated poliomyelitis in the Americas; and controlled measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type b, and other infectious diseases. The statistics provided in the table below illustrate the progress achieved in preventing selected infectious diseases through vaccination over the past 24 years on a global basis, with the most current available data from WHO.

With the exception of whooping cough, which has experienced outbreaks in multiple nations in recent years, great progress has been made in the prevention of many very serious illnesses. Aside from protection from symptomatic illness and prevention of resulting death, other benefits of vaccination include improved quality of life and productivity. Societal benefits include the prevention of disease outbreaks and a reduction in healthcare costs.

Vaccines covered in the report with sizing and market share include:

Hepatitis

HPV

Influenza

Pneumococcal

Tetanus and combinations

Shingles

COVID-19

Pediatric Routine (HiB, MMR, Combinations, Polio, Varicella)

Meningitis

Pneumococcal Disease

Travel and Other

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

The Global Vaccines Industry

Scope and Methodology

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccines

Introduction

A Brief History: The Development of Vaccines

The Human Immune System

Vaccine Mechanism of Action

Types of Vaccines

Attenuated (Weakened) Live Viruses

Killed (Inactivated) Viruses

Toxoid Vaccines

Genetically Engineered/Modified Vaccines

Classification of Vaccines

Vaccine Approval Process

FDA EUA Approval

World Health Organization Prequalified Vaccines

Pandemics

HIN1 Pandemic of 2009/2010

Coronavirus Pandemic

Ebola Epidemics

Manufacturing Incentives

Synthetic Vaccines

Artificial Intelligence Development

Chapter 3: Pediatric Preventative Vaccines

Introduction

Childhood Immunization in the United States

Childhood Immunization Rates

Challenges to the Vaccine Delivery System

Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule

State Immunization Recommendations

COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule

United Nations Initiatives

Pediatric Vaccine Markets

Pediatric Vaccines in Development

Competitive Summary

Chapter 4: Adult Preventative Vaccines

Introduction

Recommended Adult Immunizations

Global Influenza Surveillance Program

U.S. Surveillance

WHO International Health Regulations

Influenza

Adult Preventive Vaccine Markets

Influenza Vaccine Market: Generating 26% of Total Adult Non-COVID Vaccine Sales

COVID-19 Market Size Estimates and Forecast

Adult Vaccines in Development

COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Competitive Summary

Chapter 5: Total Vaccines Market

Trends Driving the Vaccines Market

Market Size and Forecast

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

Vaccine Sales by Region

Vaccine Market Competitors

Global Healthcare Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic, A/S

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

BioNTech SE

CSL Limited/Seqirus

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson/Crucell/Janssen

Medicago, Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Moderna, Inc

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Soligenix, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Valneva SE

