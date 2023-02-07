New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Devices Industry: Competitive Landscape 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909159/?utm_source=GNW





The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market. Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.



Report Includes:

- 72 data tables and 113 additional tables

- An up-to-date assessment of the global medical devices market and industry competitive landscape featuring top 50 medical device manufacturers

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global medical devices market in USD million values, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2021

- Discussion of the major market potential and opportunities in medical devices industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and recent technological advancements

- In-depth information on increasing investments on research and development (R&D) activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of medical devices marketplace

- Review of the regulatory landscape for global medical devices manufacturers with emphasis on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan

- Market share analysis of leading medical device manufacturers, their research priorities, global rankings, manufacturers mapping by therapeutic area, and market development strategies

- Company profiles of the leading global corporations in the medical devices industry, including Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., General Electric, Medtronic, Olympus Corp., Stryker Corp. and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

This report discusses the medical device industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top medical devices. Company profiles of the top 50 medical device companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.



Study Goals and Objectives



The goals and objectives of this study include -

- Defining and discussing the competitive landscape of the global medical device market in 2021.

- Competitive ranking of top 50 medical device companies in the market.

- Profiling major players and analyzing market share, core competencies and strategies in the medical device technology market.

- Tracking alliances, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and R&D in the global medical device technology market.

