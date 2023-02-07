Stephanie Hertzog named 2023 “25 Influential Women in Energy” by Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephanie Hertzog, Sodexo North America Energy and Resources CEO and Head of Global Strategic Energy Accounts, was named one of Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor “25 Influential Women in Energy” for 2023. The presentation of those honored was celebrated at the sixth annual Women in Energy luncheon today in Houston.

Hertzog, while reflecting on her career in this male-dominated field said, “I’ve been in energy services my entire career and I have gotten used to being the only woman in the room. Our chances as an industry are a lot better if we have more diversity of thought and ideas. We must push against the status quo. We need to challenge each other.” Hertzog is deeply invested in using her position to ensure more women enter the field and become influential leaders too.

Hertzog has extensive experience in the energy services sector, from working in the field to leading a global enterprise and was recognized for her professional achievements, leadership, and service to the industry and community at large.

“Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor has recognized what we’ve always known: that Stephanie Hertzog is an innovator and leader with an unwavering commitment to advancements in the energy and resources field,” said Sarosh Mistry, Region Chair for North America. “Under her leadership, we look forward to continued growth in this sector.”

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.