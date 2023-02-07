Leading Stone Veneer Manufacturer Launches Monsters of Masonry NFT Collection

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delgado Stone Distributors, an industry leader of natural stone veneer and landscape products, announced the launch of its first NFT collection, Monsters of Masonry. The initial collection will include 3,333 NFTs minted on the Ethereum Blockchain.

"We are always looking for new ways to engage and reward our customers and community," said CEO Mike Wolfe. "This is a fun opportunity to use blockchain technology to connect the physical and digital worlds of natural stone and masonry."

Each of the 3,333 profile picture (PFP) NFTs is unique and features various masonry tools and unique traits. All holders of the NFT collection at the time of the snapshot will receive a stone business card holder with holders of multiple earning their choice of apparel and one lucky winner will receive a patio makeover.

Delgado Stone selected Web3 specialist Moonclub to work with them on the project. "We're excited to work with Delgado Stone on launching their NFT," said Moonclub founder and Chief Astronaut David Akerman. "It's a fantastic opportunity to see this industry entering the Web3 world!"

The Monsters of Masonry collection is scheduled to drop on Feb. 10 at a price of .033 eth. Limited allowlist registration is available at https://www.premint.xyz/monsters/.

About Delgado Stone Distributors

Delgado Stone Distributors is a manufacturer and distributor of natural stone. Based in Brookfield, CT, Delgado Stone offers a range of natural stone materials that are used for residential, commercial, landscape, and hardscape projects, both new construction and additions. Since 2011, Delgado Stone's vision has been creating a "people-first" company culture that drives us to create the highest quality products and provide industry-leading customer service while continuing to be industry innovators. Through our network of authorized dealers, we are able to supply the entire continental United States and parts of Canada.

Contact Information:

Noah Dempsey

Marketing Coordinator

noahd@delgadostone.com

203.775.2705



