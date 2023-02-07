Spiribam America Announces Partnership With Hardy Cognac

WAKEFIELD-PEACEDALE, R.I., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiribam America announces its expansion into another spirit category with the addition of Hardy Cognac to its portfolio. Hardy joins Rhum Clément and Rhum J.M from Martinique, Admiral Rodney Rum, Bounty Rum, Chairman's Reserve Rum, and Marigot Bay Rum Creams from Saint Lucia, and liqueuriste Joseph Cartron from Burgundy, the group's most recent acquisition.

Hardy Cognac shares a similar heritage pedigree with Spiribam's existing brands, a key feature of the company's growth philosophy. A force behind today's developing ultra-premium rum category, Spiribam looks forward to adding a brand with a well-established legacy within the Cognac category. They will carry Hardy's full line with a focus on VSOP, VSOP Organic, XO Rare, and the iconic 1863 Legend.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hardy Cognac to Spiribam," says Benjamin Jones, CEO of Spiribam America. "Hardy is a beautiful brand with an impeccable reputation, provenance, and legacy of quality. We're excited to enter a new phase of our business as we expand into different spirit categories."

Bénédicte Hardy, 5th generation and International Brand Ambassador, is grateful to her previous partners in the U.S. and feels the brand is ready for a step forward. "It's exciting to see the shared corporate values between Hardy and Spiribam, as well as our established distribution networks," says Bénédicte. "It's an honor to develop our business together, as Rum and Cognac are both elite brown spirits."

Bénédicte will continue to support her brand in the U.S., looking forward to Spiribam's sales and marketing support. Her passion for her family's business is undoubtable, and she will focus efforts on the limited edition and anniversary ranges. Spiribam is also excited to work with Sales & Marketing Director Philippe Perbost and Brand Manager Julie Barthelemy to develop Hardy's U.S. business.

ABOUT HARDY COGNAC

Maison Hardy was founded in 1863 by British gentleman Anthony Hardy and is now under the umbrella of H. Mounier and managed by its fifth generation, Bénédicte Hardy. H. Mounier Master Blender Mickaël Bouilly continues to build upon Hardy's impeccable standards of unparalleled quality using primarily fine eaux-de-vies from Fins Bois and Bons Bois. Hardy's range of Cognacs includes the Tradition Collection (VS, VSOP, VSOP Organic, XO Rare, Legend 1868), the Wedding Anniversary series, and the Limited Edition series, a partnership with the prestigious Lalique crystal house. Follow Hardy Cognac at @cognac.hardy.

ABOUT SPIRIBAM

Spiribam's mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to America dates back to 2005 when Rhum Clément was introduced in the U.S. The company's role quickly evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, and Spiribam soon introduced Rhum J.M. Eventually St. Lucia Distillers joined the portfolio, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman's Reserve and the introduction of Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. In 2021, Spiribam added Joseph Cartron Liqueurs from Burgundy, France. Visit Spiribam at https://www.spiribam.com/ and at @spiribam.

Contact Information:

Jen Neugeboren

Publicist, Neugeboren PR

jen@neugeborenpr.com

917-572-5761



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment