Devolutions Premieres Enhanced Suite of Remote Connection and Password Protection Solutions at MSP Expo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #555 -- Next week at MSP Expo – held February 14-17 at the Broward County Convention Center – software developer Devolutions will debut its enhanced suite of IT solutions geared toward managed service providers (MSPs). Part of the TECHSUPERSHOW – a collection of events where technology decisions are made to produce better business outcomes – this year’s MSP Expo has a theme of connect, select and protect. Devolutions’ solution suite dovetails into this theme, as its products are designed to connect together to enhance IT security for MSPs and their customers.



Devolutions’ portfolio of remote connection, privileged access management and password protection solutions has been enhanced with a new series of integrations to boost productivity, operational efficiency, security, visibility, compliance, and governance. The new integrations include:

Improved Privileged Access Management Vault – provides more consistency across Devolutions’ product line and improves usability.

Reinvented Sub-Entries (Formerly Known as Sub-Connections) – replaces sub-connections with full-fledged, customizable entries that enable activities such as reviewing logging history, restoring deleted entries and creating tasks.

Improved Devolutions Gateway Functionality – enhancements include a new security tab for more granular controls, new reports to quickly see who has access to each Gateway, the ability to view sessions and terminate them, and the option of using Kerberos Proxy tokens to authenticate.

Improved Devolutions Workspace Functionality – beneficial for managing several Devolutions Servers and Password Hubs concurrently, the improvements to Devolutions Workspace include the ability to view vault/PAM dashboards, easily access entries and logos, respond to secure messages, quickly run reports, and approve check-out requests.

Simplified Licensing Process and Auto-Assigning Licenses – to simplify the licensing process, registering licenses for all Devolutions products is now handled directly in the data source – with the ability to auto-assign licenses to specific users.

Added Permission Sets – permission sets are now fully customizable and can easily be assigned to vaults/folders/entries. This provides more granularity when onboarding new users or mass assigning access with predefined roles.

Revamped Security Report & Dashboard – to help strengthen governance and overall IT security, the revamped security report and dashboard provides increased functionality and usability. It also offers additional insights with more relevant action items and steps to improve overall security posture.



Said Maurice Côté, vice president of business solutions at Devolutions, “Our solutions not only enhance productivity but also offer a significant cost-savings potential – and their ability to seamlessly integrate with one another allows businesses to more affordably and strategically leverage two or more of our solutions with ease. MSPs and the customers they serve can get precisely the solutions they need without having to pay for what they don’t. We look forward to many meaningful conversations at MSP Expo around the importance and convenience of integrating solutions.”

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

