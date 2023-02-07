MetiStream and Carilion Clinic Partner to Identify High-Risk Patients for Colon Cancer Using AI and NLP

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetiStream Incorporated, a leader in transforming unstructured health data into usable clinical insights, is expanding its relationship with Carilion Clinic, a Roanoke, VA-headquartered healthcare system, to identify high-risk colon cancer patients using MetiStream's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Ember Platform. Ember analyzes and transforms clinical notes and text at scale to more accurately pinpoint patients who should be screened based on various risk factors found in their medical records.

Carilion will use MetiStream's solution to process over five years of patient information, specifically focusing on transforming unstructured clinical notes into a usable form to identify and correlate specific risk factors not found in discrete fields of the electronic medical record (EMR). Key attributes such as existing conditions, symptoms, family history, genetic markers, and social determinants of health will be used to identify which patients face the highest risk.

The objective is to proactively target patients who should be screened to significantly impact cancer prevention and improve outcomes.

"For many healthcare organizations, manually reviewing patient charts to identify those at risk is very costly and almost impossible given the volume of data and the ongoing changes in a patient's medical history," said Chiny Driscoll, CEO of MetiStream.

Cancer screening is a critical and effective approach for reducing risk and improving outcomes. "We have shown through our work with MetiStream that utilizing their technology can augment our clinicians' ability to have data at the point of care to improve our capability to stratify and treat patients," said Carilion Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Steve Morgan.

Carilion Chief of Gastroenterology Dr. Paul Yeaton said, "In this particular project, we're able to identify high-risk patients for colon cancer and ensure they are getting the appropriate and timely screening tests."

Carilion and MetiStream began their partnership in mid-2021 to support patient and population-centric use cases and improve overall care. They initially focused on analyzing care quality and physician performance using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). The cancer risk program will increase Carilion's ability to proactively monitor and conduct outreach to patients where they live to improve cancer prevention.

About MetiStream

MetiStream solves the challenging unstructured data problem in the healthcare industry. Our mission is to help organizations access and gain value from all their assets to develop a deeper understanding of the patient population to improve quality and outcomes. Our Ember platform is a comprehensive healthcare analytics platform to transform unstructured data into clinical facts and evidence to deliver patient and population-level insights. Learn more at MetiStream.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization serving more than one million people in Virginia's Blue Ridge and Southwest Virginia regions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Carilion's comprehensive hospital network, primary and specialty physician practices, and other complementary services deliver high-quality, patient-centered care close to home. Carilion's enduring commitment to the health of our communities has advanced over the last decade but remains grounded in providing care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. Carilion advances care through education and research elements and continues to rely on the generous support of donors to advance its mission to improve the health of the communities we serve. Learn more at CarilionClinic.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

