First Financial Corporation Reports 2022 Results

Terre Haute, Indiana, UNITED STATES

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Net income was $16.5 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.37 compared to $0.58 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021;
  • Credit loss provision was $2.7 million compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.7 million compared to $14.3 million for the same period in 2021.1

The Corporation further reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022:

  • Net income was $71.1 million compared to $53.0 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $5.82 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.41% compared to 1.10% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021;
  • Negative provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $84.9 million compared to $68.1 million for the same period in 2021.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “2022 was a record year for net income. Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our seventh straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.02 billion versus $2.63 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $382 million or 14.5%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2022, were $3.07 billion compared to $2.82 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $252 million or 8.93%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $97.0 million or 3.26% from $2.97 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were $4.38 billion versus $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $71 million or 1.7%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.37 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $4.41 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $39.44 at December 31, 2022, compared to $46.13 at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 618,263 shares of the Corporation’s common stock.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at December 31, 2022, was $475.3 million compared to $582.6 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder’s equity is reflective of the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI has decreased $138 million in comparison to December 31, 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.79% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.62% at December 31, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.7 million, compared to $36.8 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $6.8 million or 18.53%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 3.81% compared to the 3.08% reported at December 31, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 10 basis points from 3.71% as of September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2022, were $13.4 million versus $14.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.44% as of December 31, 2022, versus 0.53% as of December 31, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2.73 million, compared to $5.71 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the fourth quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $2.4 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2022, was $39.8 million compared to $48.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.30% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 1.72% as of December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $10.6 million and $10.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $32.5 million compared to $33.3 million in 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, versus 68.37% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $2.5 million versus $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 19.0% compared to 19.2% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2022 2022 2021 2022
 2021
END OF PERIOD BALANCES               
Assets $4,989,281 $5,009,339 $5,175,099 $4,989,281  $5,175,099
Deposits $4,368,871 $4,407,506 $4,409,569 $4,368,871  $4,409,569
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $3,067,438 $2,970,475 $2,815,895 $3,067,438  $2,815,895
Allowance for Credit Losses $39,779 $39,495 $48,305 $39,779  $48,305
Total Equity $475,284 $438,626 $582,576 $475,284  $582,576
Tangible Common Equity(a) $381,585 $344,617 $488,417 $381,585  $488,417
                
AVERAGE BALANCES               
Total Assets $4,930,611 $5,048,849 $5,086,702 $5,043,987  $4,814,350
Earning Assets $4,690,594 $4,774,080 $4,875,039 $4,800,481  $4,611,741
Investments $1,393,753 $1,436,179 $1,410,351 $1,432,681  $1,278,498
Loans $3,015,903 $2,917,457 $2,633,559 $2,884,053  $2,602,344
Total Deposits $4,383,505 $4,406,187 $4,312,115 $4,408,510  $4,037,876
Interest-Bearing Deposits $3,509,416 $3,515,568 $3,823,428 $3,517,468  $3,320,112
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $84,210 $95,098 $110,490 $97,134  $107,367
Total Equity $438,767 $481,225 $589,197 $494,837  $597,369
                
INCOME STATEMENT DATA               
Net Interest Income $43,658 $43,104 $36,832 $165,042  $143,401
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $44,724 $44,402 $37,953 $169,699  $147,765
Provision for Credit Losses $2,725 $1,050 $5,710 $(2,025) $2,466
Non-interest Income $10,568 $12,140 $10,767 $46,716  $42,084
Non-interest Expense $32,501 $31,504 $33,312 $126,023  $117,406
Net Income $16,521 $18,051 $7,398 $71,109  $52,987
                
PER SHARE DATA               
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $1.37 $1.50 $0.58 $5.82  $4.02
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.74 $ $0.63 $1.28  $1.16
Book Value Per Common Share $39.44 $36.49 $46.13 $39.44  $46.13
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $28.67 $33.27 $38.66 $31.66  $38.67
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  12,037  12,029  12,804  12,211   13,190

 

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.

            
Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended 
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 
  2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Return on average assets 1.34%1.43%0.58%1.41%1.10%
Return on average common shareholder's equity 15.06%15.00%5.02%14.37%8.87%
Efficiency ratio 58.78%55.72%68.37%58.23%61.84%
Average equity to average assets 8.90%9.53%11.58%9.81%12.41%
Net interest margin(a) 3.81%3.71%3.08%3.54%3.20%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.32%0.19%0.27%0.23%0.10%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.30%1.33%1.72%1.30%1.72%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 289.51%276.59%321.78%296.79%324.11%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.44%0.48%0.53%0.44%0.53%
Tier 1 leverage 10.78%10.33%9.83%10.78%9.83%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.58%13.69%14.37%13.58%14.37%

(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


                
Asset Quality Three Months Ended  Year Ended
     December 31,     September 30,    December 31,     December 31,     December 31, 
  2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $28,875 $18,626 $17,096 $28,875 $17,096
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $1,119 $1,185 $515 $1,119 $515
Nonaccrual loans and leases $8,481 $9,147 $9,590 $8,481 $9,590
Total troubled debt restructuring $3,803 $3,947 $4,799 $3,803 $4,799
Other real estate owned $337 $214 $108 $337 $108
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $13,740 $14,493 $15,012 $13,740 $15,012
Total nonperforming assets $16,726 $17,604 $18,371 $16,726 $18,371
Gross charge-offs $4,388 $5,653 $3,113 $15,706 $8,216
Recoveries $1,947 $2,630 $1,312 $9,205 $5,569
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $2,441 $3,023 $1,801 $6,501 $2,647


       
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31,
     2022 2021
($in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes $19,000 $8,577
Provision for credit losses  2,725  5,710
Provision for unfunded commitments    
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $21,725 $14,287


       
Non-GAAP Reconciliations Year Ended December 31,
     2022 2021
($ in thousands, except EPS)      
Income before Income Taxes $87,760  $65,613
Provision for credit losses  (2,025)  2,466
Provision for unfunded commitments  (850)  
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $84,885  $68,079



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

       
  December 31, December 31,
  2022 2021
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $220,039  $682,807 
Federal funds sold  9,374   308 
Securities available-for-sale  1,332,947   1,364,734 
Loans:      
Commercial  1,798,260   1,674,066 
Residential  673,464   664,509 
Consumer  588,539   474,026 
   3,060,263   2,812,601 
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs  7,175   3,294 
Allowance for credit losses  (39,779)  (48,305)
   3,027,659   2,767,590 
Restricted stock  15,378   16,200 
Accrued interest receivable  21,288   16,946 
Premises and equipment, net  66,147   69,522 
Bank-owned life insurance  115,704   116,997 
Goodwill  86,985   86,135 
Other intangible assets  6,714   8,024 
Other real estate owned  337   108 
Other assets  86,709   45,728 
TOTAL ASSETS $4,989,281  $5,175,099 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $857,920  $914,933 
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits  50,608   74,015 
Other interest-bearing deposits  3,460,343   3,420,621 
   4,368,871   4,409,569 
Short-term borrowings  70,875   93,374 
FHLB advances  9,589   15,937 
Other liabilities  64,662   73,643 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  4,513,997   4,592,523 
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021      
Outstanding shares-12,051,964 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021  2,012   2,009 
Additional paid-in capital  143,185   141,979 
Retained earnings  614,829   559,139 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)  (139,983)  (2,426)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,063,028 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021  (144,759)  (118,125)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  475,284   582,576 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $4,989,281  $5,175,099 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

          
          
  Year Ended December 31,
  2022 2021 2020
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including related fees $146,295  $128,000  $137,241 
Securities:         
Taxable  21,014   13,110   12,979 
Tax-exempt  9,974   8,762   7,952 
Other  6,018   2,326   2,313 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME  183,301   152,198   160,485 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits  16,743   8,158   12,801 
Short-term borrowings  1,243   387   568 
Other borrowings  273   252   770 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  18,259   8,797   14,139 
NET INTEREST INCOME  165,042   143,401   146,346 
Provision for credit losses  (2,025)  2,466   10,528 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION         
FOR LOAN LOSSES  167,067   140,935   135,818 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:         
Trust and financial services  5,155   5,255   5,423 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts  11,842   10,089   10,256 
Other service charges and fees  18,604   18,212   15,644 
Securities gains (losses), net  3   114   233 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans  1,994   5,003   6,626 
Other  9,118   3,411   4,294 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  46,716   42,084   42,476 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits  65,555   64,474   61,931 
Occupancy expense  9,764   8,774   8,202 
Equipment expense  12,391   10,174   10,568 
FDIC Expense  2,327   1,294   316 
Other  35,986   32,690   31,741 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  126,023   117,406   112,758 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  87,760   65,613   65,536 
Provision for income taxes  16,651   12,626   11,692 
NET INCOME  71,109   52,987   53,844 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)         
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes  (144,579)  (18,148)  19,269 
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes  7,022   6,298   (2,004)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(66,448) $41,137  $71,109 
PER SHARE DATA         
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $5.82  $4.02  $3.93 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)  12,211   13,190   13,716 

 