Dental Floss Market Size To Hit $1.72 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

Newyork, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the Global Dental Floss Market was valued at US$ 1.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.



Dental floss is a string of fine filaments used to remove plaque and food between the teeth. It is used to clean the teeth from the inside where a toothbrush cannot reach. Using dental floss helps remove plaque, reduces the risk of tooth decay, and helps prevent gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

Due to the high rate of spending on oral and dental care products to prevent and delay dental procedures and cut healthcare costs, as well as growing disposable income and increased awareness of preventive health measures, sales of dental floss are projected to increase over the coming years. Rising geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth of the market as this age group is more likely to floss.

Japan, Germany, and the United States have the highest percentages of elderly people and are thus expected to exhibit increasing penetration of the product due to its potency and compactness. Additionally, key market players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of environmental sustainability, which will have a positive impact on the market.

For instance:

In May 2022, Plackers launched the new EcoChoice Compostable Floss, a sustainable dental floss that is 100% biodegradable and decomposes in a home composter.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Multifilament floss is the leading product segment and accounted for 26.8% market value share in 2021.

By form, waxed dental floss is leading in the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecasted years.

Reusable dental floss is the leading segment by usage, accounting for 66.8% of the market value share in 2021.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for 30.8% sales of dental floss in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market and is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2033.



“Rising initiatives to promote environmentally sustainable products and increasing awareness of dental care among people is set to propel the sales of dental floss across the world,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The market for dental floss is a highly fragmented space with several local, emerging, and established players within the market sphere. Key market players are actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches.

BURST Oral Care introduced its new black expanding floss with Juniper Berry in June 2020. The floss is covered in antibacterial and adsorptive charcoal nanoparticles.

GlaxoSmithKline plc partnered with Alibaba Group in April 2019 to boost its e-Commerce expansion in China.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental floss market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on product type (multifilament floss, monofilament floss, dental tape, super floss, floss picks, others), form (waxed dental floss, unwaxed dental floss, others), usage (reusable, disposable), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

