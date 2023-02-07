HAAS Alert Joins the AAA Automotive Preferred Supplier Program

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, the company behind the connected vehicle platform and digital alerting service Safety Cloud®, is joining the Automotive Preferred Supplier program at AAA, one of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations serving over 56 million U.S. members. AAA is committed to improving safety at the roadside and this tool will further that mission by providing real-time alerts to drivers approaching the scene.

Safety Cloud is the country's largest connected vehicle and digital alert platform and is currently installed on thousands of towing and public safety fleets. The V2X (vehicle-to-everything) service broadcasts real-time messaging from equipped service vehicles to approaching drivers through in-dash infotainment systems and navigation apps. The alerts remind drivers to slow down and move over and are received up to 30 seconds before approaching a roadside incident. Advanced notifications like these have been shown to lower the risk of a collision by up to 90%. Safety Cloud alerts are available in select vehicles from leading brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo, as well as through popular navigation applications such as Waze. To date, more than 2 billion Safety Cloud alerts have been delivered nationwide.

The AAA Automotive Preferred Supplier program gives towing and roadside assistance providers nationwide access to products, technologies, and solutions to help improve safety and service for stranded motorists and the professionals that serve them. The addition of Safety Cloud will give AAA service fleets comprehensive information on how to equip and use this technology for added protection when providing roadside assistance.

"It means so much to us to partner with AAA," says Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "For decades, AAA has steadfastly advocated for Move Over laws, roadway worker protections, and other road safety initiatives that have saved countless lives. Their recognition of Safety Cloud as a valuable tool for improving road safety is one of the most meaningful endorsements we could ever receive, and it reinforces our commitment to this cause."

"AAA is dedicated to making the roadside safer for all roadside Heroes" says Cliff Ruud, Automotive Managing Director at AAA, Inc. "We're excited to welcome HAAS Alert as a Preferred Supplier and offer this breakthrough solution to the thousands of roadside assistance professionals who rescue motorists daily. Digital alerts like those provided by HAAS Alert improve safety by reminding drivers to follow Move Over laws when it matters the most."

