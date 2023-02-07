Genetic Technologies Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG; NASDAQ:GENE, “Company”, “GTG”, or “Genetic Technologies”), a global leader in guideline-driven genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,846,155 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing six hundred (600) ordinary shares of the Company, at a purchase price of $1.30 per ADS.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $5 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering:

to support the commercialization of the GeneType Multi Risk test through the B2B channels with payers, insurers and employers in the United States and expand into Europe;

to drive new market opportunities in reimbursable categories by leveraging our strategic relationship with QIAGEN;

for funding product research and development;

to increase our sales and marketing presences and drive of its tests via the consumer-initiated testing platforms;

to execute the go to market, sales and marketing to launch the Comprehensive Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Risk Test as part of our germline genetic testing division; and

for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-237152) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 13, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on March 23, 2020. The offering of the securities was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 865-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

Forward-Looking Statements

