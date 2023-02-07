New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070047/?utm_source=GNW



- Obtain a complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing and theragnostic, while also gaining an appreciation these elements from their basic principles to their applications.

- Discover feasible market opportunities via the identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases.

- Focus on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth.

- Present market figures for the current value of the cardiac biomarkers market, projections and growth rates. These are developed from the most recently available information from the global diagnostics industry.



By purchasing this study, the reader will gain -

- An improved understanding of the current state and future of the most exciting cardiac biomarker market segments.

- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline.

- Knowledge of the cardiac diagnostic testing market as an area of growth, research and investment.



This analysis covers the following categories of the cardiac biomarker segments -

- Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI).

- Heart failure.

- Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP).

- Myoglobin.

- Homocysteine (Hcy).

- C-reactive protein (CRP).

- Pulmonary embolism (PE) D-dimer test.

- Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).

- Stroke.

- Creatine kinase-myocardial band (CK-MB) and cardiac enzymes.

- Albumin.

- Cardiac markers are used in clinical decisions.

- Cardiac markers in renal failure.

- Troponins in non-ischemic heart disease.

- Cardiac panels.

- POC cardiac markers.



Analyses include charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace.In addition, a discussion of research on various illnesses provides the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets.



Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report. In addition, the study -



- Assesses cardiac marker diagnostic testing market drivers and bottlenecks from the perspective of the medical and scientific communities.

- Discusses the potential benefits of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market for various sectors of the medical and scientific community.

- Establishes the current total market size and future growth of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market and analyzes the current size and growth of individual segments.

- Provides current and forecasted market shares by company.

- Discusses profit and business opportunities by diagnostic testing segment.

- Provides strategic recommendations for near-term business opportunities.

- Assesses current commercial uses of the cardiac biomarker market.



Report Includes:

- 66 data tables and 36 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for cardiac biomarkers technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for cardiac biomarkers market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of biomarker, instrument category, and region

- Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various platform technologies in cardiac biomarker measurement and their notable advancements

- Complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing, and theranostics, while also appreciating these elements from their basic principles to their applications

- Discussion of feasible market opportunities via identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases

- Emphasis on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth

- Latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline with SWOT analyses

- Review of the patents and patent applications on cardiac biomarkers and deep dive of recent global and region-specific patent publications related to cardiac biomarkers

- Insight into the company competitive landscape and company value share analysis for the leading suppliers of cardiac biomarkers

- Profile descriptions of the major global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (subsidiary of Danaher Corp.), bioMérieux S.A., PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

This chapter summarizes the global market value, market growth rates and key market drivers and restraints for the cardiac biomarkers market, and it identifies the key suppliers of both centralized laboratory and point-of-care testing.



Over the past 40 years, blood cardiac biomarkers have improved in accuracy in term of evaluating cardiac problems.Creatinine kinase-MB (CK-MB) utilization, first in 1972, was a significant advancement in the creation of a highly specific biomarker with an initial focus on myocardial infarction (MI).



The next significant development was the advent of Cardiac Troponin (cTn) assays in 1989, and the modern definition of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) is based on later improvements to these assays. Ironically, this process created significant challenges for critical care doctors who treat patients with multiorgan failure as opposed to those patients who visit the emergency room complaining of chest pain or single-organ pathology.



It has been estimated that the global market for cardiac biomarkers was valued at $REDACTED in 2020 and $REDACTED in 2021; and by the end of the forecast period, it is projected to reach over $REDACTED increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed.Measurements of these biomarkers are used to help diagnose acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac ischemia; conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart.



Tests for cardiac biomarkers can also be used to help determine a person’s risk of having these conditions or to help monitor and manage someone with suspected ACS and cardiac ischemia.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives per year, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other diseases are among the category of heart and blood vessel disorders known as CVDs.



The increased hospitalization of patients in ICUs during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in demand for clinical biomarkers like D-dimer and CRP, as well as blood gas testing. Several cardiac biomarkers, most notably High-Sensitive Cardiac Troponin (hs-cTn) and N-terminal pro-B-type Natriuretic Peptide (NT-proBNP), have emerged as valuable predictors of prognosis in patients with COVID-19.



There is a need for new and more rapid techniques to monitor cardiovascular diseases.Because the current techniques used are not sufficient, there has been continuous R&D to find new cardiac biomarkers.



The above reasons are compelling enough to research and analyze the cardiac biomarkers market, which has tremendous growth potential.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________