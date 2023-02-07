New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032745/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) estimated at US$582.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Alpha Carbone

- Black Bear Carbon

- Bolder Industries

- Delta-Energy Group

- DRON Industries

- DVA Renewable Energy JSC

- Enrestec

- Integrated Resource Recovery

- Klean Industries

- Pyrolyx

- Radhe Group of Energy

- Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

- SR2O Holdings





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tires

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Coating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for High Performance Coating

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: France 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires, Rubber,

High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: UK 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon Black

(rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires,

Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Recovered

Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating,

Plastic and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires,

Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon

Black (rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) by Application - Tires,

Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Recovered Carbon

Black (rCB) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tires, Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastic and

Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

