The Producto Group Welcomes Medical Manufacturing Industry Leader to its Executive Management Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (“Producto” or the “Company”), a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, precision machined complex components and assemblies and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures, is excited to announce the newest member of its executive management team, Michael Duquette, as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mike will serve as an integral leader in the daily management and oversight of Producto’s multi-site operations.



“Mike has a distinguished career in global operations and manufacturing, and I am excited to have him join the team. His wealth of experience will be invaluable to Producto as we continue to grow as a leader in medical manufacturing and other highly regulated critical end markets,” said Mark Rauenzahn, Chief Executive Officer of Producto.

Prior to joining Producto, Mike served as Director of Global Operations and General Manager of Trelleborg’s Health & Medical facility in Northborough, Massachusetts where he provided leadership for their BioPharma silicone molding and contract assembly operations. Over the past 30 years, Mr. Duquette has held various executive operations positions with Life Sciences & Aerospace contract and component manufacturers.

“I am eager to work alongside Mark and the rest of the Producto team. They have built an incredible business, offering its customers solutions to their most challenging precision tooling, complex machining, and plastic enclosure needs,” said Duquette.

The Producto Group, and its subsidiaries, will also be attending and exhibiting at MD&M West, February 7-9th. Come find us at booth 2959. We look forward to seeing you there!

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group, a portfolio company of Culper Capital Partners, is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper isn’t interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with its trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike.

Further inquiries to be directed to: Lore Stamboulian at lstamboulian@culpercapital.com or 201-479-0108.