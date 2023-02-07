Investors who hold shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Long should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE).

Investors who purchased Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares prior to April 2, 2020, and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: FATE shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 21, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors, that accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources, that as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement’s on Fate’s long-term clinical and commercial profitability, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.