Global Hot And Cold Packs Market Size To Hit $1.82 Billion By the end of 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the Global Hot and Cold Packs Market was valued at US$ 974.7 million in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032.



Demand for hot and cold packs is increasing as non-surgical pain and injury treatment options for conditions such as arthritis become more popular. Joint stiffness and pain are the primary signs and symptoms of arthritis, and these usually worsen with age. Edema and pain in the joints are symptoms of arthritis. A reduction in motion, stiffness, and pain are possible signs of arthritis.

In 2021, the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) reported that 58.5 million Americans had arthritis.



Rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are the two most common types of arthritis. Due to wear and tear within the joint, osteoarthritis causes the cartilage in a joint to degrade. The ends of the bones are cushioned by the cartilage, which also almost eliminates friction during joint movement. Osteoarthritis pain can be significantly relieved with therapies such as hot and cold packs. Warm compresses or a long, hot shower help relieve joint stiffness. They relieve sore muscles and maintain joint lubrication. Heat therapy can be used to relax tight muscles and joints.

For edema and joint discomfort caused by inflammation, cold therapy is the best. A gel ice pack or bag of frozen vegetables wrapped in a towel provides quick relief to aching joints. Cold therapy reduces edema, inflammation, and pain caused by activity and arthritis, which is increasing the demand for hot and cold packs.

In April 2021, Battle Creek Equipment Co. in Fremont, ID introduced a new line of Stay-Put cold therapy packs designed to relieve both chronic and acute pain, reduce inflammation, and accelerate healing after an injury.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Gel packs are the leading product segment and held 26.5% market value share in 2021, as they have the advantage of retaining heat longer than water.

Muscle inflammation is the leading segment by application, accounting for 42.1% of the market value in 2021.

By distribution channel, hospitals led the hot and cold packs market with a market share of 42.3% in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 28.9% in 2021.

“Sales of hot and cold packs are expected to increase worldwide due to the rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and other musculoskeletal conditions, as well as the increase in traffic accidents,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key market players such as DJO LLC, who manufacture and add new products to their portfolios, rely on product development technologies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Pelton Shepherd Industries, one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of cold packs, introduced its new range of cold packs with Frosty Tech-powered in August 2019.

DJO, LLC, a leading manufacturer of medical technology designed to get and keep people moving, introduced the DonJoy IceMan CLASSIC3 cold treatment device in September 2019, which helps reduce swelling and pain.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights into the hot and cold packs market in its latest study by providing a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032.

The study is based on product type (therapy water bags, gel packs, patches, wraps/packs, others), application (muscle inflammation, pain management, trauma, injury), and distribution channel (hospitals, pharmacies, e-Commerce, retail pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts, comprised of management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers, provides insights into emerging therapeutic areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life sciences research products and services to equip decision makers with sound information and strategic recommendations.

