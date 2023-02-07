[Latest] Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.9 Billion by 2030 at an 9.10% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Drivers, Companies, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate)

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Heat transfer fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycol-based Fluids and Others), By End-Use (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, HVAC, Pharmaceutical and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 3.5 billion and USD 5.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF of Heat Transfer Fluids Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1635

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Analysis:

The primary factors driving the market for heat transfer fluids are the use of these industrial products, which are made from petroleum, to prevent overheating and store thermal energy, as well as the rising demand for products due to their low viscosity, high thermal conductivity and diffusivity, non-corrosive nature, and extreme phase transition temperatures. The growth of the heat transfer fluids market is accelerated by the essential elements used to boost the efficiency of concentrated solar power plants, their critical role in the collection and delivery of solar energy to energy storage systems, the expanding application of CSP, and its competitive advantages over other renewable energy sources.

Recent development:

April 2019: The German-based manufacturer of heat transfer fluids Marlotherm, together with its intellectual property, related formulations, and client contracts, has been acquired by Eastman Chemical Co. from Sasol, a multinational chemical and energy company. With this acquisition's aid, Eastman will offer its customers a wider range of heat transfer fluid products.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.10 % 2030 Value Projection 5.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 3.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Product Type, By End Use and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Dow Chemicals

Eastman Company

Exxon Mobil

Shell

BP

Eastman announced plans to increase production of Therminol 66 heat transfer fluid

In 2022, Eastman announced plans to increase Anniston, Alabama's Therminol 66 heat transfer fluid capability. The plant's expansion will double US capacity and is anticipated to be finished in 2024.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the heat transfer fluids market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in September 2019, The launch of Valvoline EV Performance Fluids marked the beginning of Valvoline's line of electric vehicle-specific products and services. Valvoline is a manufacturer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services. In addition to ValvolineTM EV Heat Transfer Fluid, ValvolineTM EV Drive System Fluid, ValvolineTM EV Brake Fluid, and ValvolineTM EV Grease, the company's global product line will also contain these items. These fluids are made to meet the wide range of requirements of increasing EVs on the road.



Ask For Discount @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1635

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

Market Growth Is Predicted to Be Driven by Growing Demand for Heat Transfer Fluid for Energy-Efficient Solutions

The temptation to boost productivity is enormous in today's manufacturing and process-related sectors. As a result, the heat transfer fluids system's operational temperature must rise and exert pressure for longer. Particularly in the 24-hour/day/night operating industries, there is a considerable demand for these items. For example, it significantly impacts production facilities in the chemical and petrochemical process sectors. These fluids help regulate the temperature in these industries, where the working temperature is very high.

Demand for Concentrated Solar Power Will Rise, Supporting Growth

Solar collectors utilize heat transfer fluids in addition to water and water-glycol combinations. They are starting to appear as trimethylene glycol, also known as "green glycol." Additionally, various hydrocarbon oils are employed in various compositions, including paraffinic, aromatic, and naphthenic oils in ascending order of temperature. In other cases, semi-synthetic goods are also utilized. There is a strong demand for these goods for high-temperature collectors, and several studies and advances are being made for their application worldwide. To maximize their advantages, several high-temperature collectors use synthetic hydrocarbon oils.

Restraining Factors:

Fluctuating Costs For Raw Materials To Limit Market Growth

Crude oil is one of the main raw materials utilized to create heat transfer fluids. Due to the continually shifting supply-demand situation, crude oil is a very volatile commodity. One of the major problems facing the market for heat transfer fluids is the unpredictability of crude oil prices. In 2020, the price of crude oil declined by 20.54%; in 2019, it increased by 34.46%; in 2018, it decreased by 24.84%; and in 2017, it increased by 12.47%. This illustrates how volatile crude oil is, which poses one of the main problems for the market for heat transfer fluids.

Challenging Factors:

Problems Related to Product Cracking Are Predicted to Hurt the Market

The procedure for how heat transfer fluid ages is a little difficult. Thermal cracking of fluids happens when a system operates at extremely high temperatures, which results in the breakdown of oil molecules and the creation of coke. This development may cause a fluid's viscosity and flashpoint to decrease, which will raise the vapor pressure. The flashpoint is the temperature at which a fluid's vapor starts to ignite. Coke will be baked into the system, producing a hotspot that could burn the metal surface. Therefore, the makers must do routine system and working fluid health inspections.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Heat Transfer Fluids Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1635/global-heat-transfer-fluids-market

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segmentations:

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market By Product Type:

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Fluids

Glycol-based Fluids

Others





Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market By End Use:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Renewable Energy

HVAC

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the heat transfer fluids market over the forecast period because there are several manufacturers in the area. Demand for the product has also increased due to strict laws on carbon emissions and ongoing R&D efforts for novel and creative solutions. Demand for HTFs has increased due to continual product advancements and the adoption of strict restrictions. Production is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to the availability of base stock, one of the key raw materials.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global heat transfer fluids market share in the coming years since the automotive and energy sectors are both well-established.

Due to strict government emission control rules, the region is also expected to experience significant expansion.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by accelerated industrialization and rising energy needs. More product demand is projected as a result of the growing population and rising consumer disposable income levels.

Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1635/1ecda5z5e4

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Heat Transfer Fluids market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Heat Transfer Fluids market forward?

What are the Heat Transfer Fluids Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Heat Transfer Fluids Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Heat Transfer Fluids market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End Use and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By By Product Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market, By End Use Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Heat Transfer Fluids Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 7: Heat Transfer Fluids Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Chapter 10: Research Methodology

Chapter 11: Questionnaire

Chapter 12: Related Reports

Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1635

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Heat Transfer Fluids market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.10%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Heat Transfer Fluids market size was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2022.

The Heat Transfer Fluids market is segmented based on product: mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycol-based fluids and others. The mineral oils category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Growing Demand for Heat Transfer Fluid for Energy-Efficient Solutions

The “North America” region will lead the global Heat Transfer Fluids market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals:

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Markets N Research Reports:

Global Central Impression Type Flexographic Printing Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High Speed and Medium Speed), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Corrugated, Label Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030



Global Welding Wire Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Composite Metal-Cored Wires, Gas-Shielded Flux-Cored Arc Welding Wire and Solid Gas Metal Arc Welding Wire), By Material (Alloys, Stainless Steel, Aluminium and Others), By Application (Fabrication, Maintenance and Retrofit), By Business Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), By End User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Defence, Shipbuilding and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030



Global Aerospace Fastener Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Aluminum, Alloy Steel, Titanium and Others), By Product (Nuts & Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Others), By Application (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation and Civil Aviation), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030



Global Mobile Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), By Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry and Others (Personal & Inspection and Maintenance)), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030



Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycol-based Fluids and Others), By End-Use (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, HVAC, Pharmaceutical and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030



About Markets N Research



When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025