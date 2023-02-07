Global Ceramic Fibers Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030 from $2 Billion in 2022 - RCF to Account for $2.1 Billion

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Fiber - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ceramic Fiber Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030



he global market for Ceramic Fiber estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

RCF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AES Wool segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $555.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Ceramic Fiber market in the U.S. is estimated at US$555.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$792.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$526.4 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Ceramic Fibers

Ceramic Fiber Market Set for a Rapid Growth

AES Ceramic Fibers to Register Fastest Growth Amidst Concerns over Refractory Ceramic Fibre

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Ceramic Fibers Blanket in Heat Processing Applications to Bolster Market Growth

Innovation

Competition

Ceramic Fiber Paper

Ceramic Fibers in Power Industry

