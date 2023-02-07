2022 Research Report on Southeast Asia's Electric Two-Wheeler Industry

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Electric Two-Wheeler Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of the electric two-wheeler market in Southeast Asian countries varies greatly, but overall, most countries need to rely on imports of electric two-wheeler products, especially from China.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



In recent years, the electric two-wheeler market in Southeast Asia has been developing, especially in emerging markets such as Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, and the economy continues to grow, and the size of the electric two-wheeler market in Southeast Asia is expanding.



The publisher's forecast, the electric two-wheeler industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032. On the one hand, cheap labor and land costs have attracted foreign companies to shift their electric two-wheeler production capacity to Southeast Asia. On the other hand, economic growth and increased domestic demand for passenger and freight transportation in Southeast Asia will also promote the development of the electric two-wheeler industry.



1 Analysis of the Electric Two-wheeler Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore Macro Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

1.2.1 Supply

1.2.2 Demand

1.2.3 Import and Export

1.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies in Singapore



2 Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers Industry in Thailand

2.1 Thailand Macro Environment

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

2.2.1 Supply

2.2.2 Demand

2.2.3 Import and Export

2.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies in the Philippines



3 Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers Industry in the Philippines

3.1 Macro Environment of the Philippines

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Philippines Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Demand

3.2.3 Import and Export

3.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies in the Philippines



4 Malaysia Electric Two-wheelers Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Macro Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

4.2.1 Supply

4.2.2 Demand

4.2.3 Import and Export

4.3 Malaysia Major Electric Two-wheeler Companies Analysis



5 Indonesia Electric Two-wheelers Industry Analysis

5.1 Indonesia Macro Environment

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

5.2.1 Supply

5.2.2 Demand

5.2.3 Import and Export

5.3 Indonesia Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies Analysis



6 Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers Industry in Vietnam

6.1 Vietnam Macro Environment

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage

6.2 Vietnam Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

6.2.1 Supply

6.2.2 Demand

6.2.3 Import and Export

6.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Enterprises in Vietnam



7 Myanmar Electric Two-wheeler Industry Analysis

7.1 Myanmar Macro Environment

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

7.2.1 Supply

7.2.2 Demand

7.2.3 Import and Export

7.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies in Myanmar



8 Brunei Electric Two-wheeler Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Macro Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

8.2.1 Supply

8.2.2 Demand

8.2.3 Import and Export

8.3 Brunei Major Electric Two-wheeler Companies Analysis



9 Laos Electric Two-wheeler Industry Analysis

9.1 Laos Macro Environment

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Laos Manufacturing Minimum Wage

9.2 Laos Electric Two-Wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

9.2.1 Supply

9.2.2 Demand

9.2.3 Import and Export

9.3 Laos Major Electric Two-wheeler Companies Analysis



10 Analysis of Electric Two-wheeler Industry in Cambodia

10.1 Cambodia Macro Environment

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Cambodia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

10.2 Cambodia Electric Two-wheeler Industry Overview 2018-2022

10.2.1 Supply

10.2.2 Demand

10.2.3 Import and Export

10.3 Analysis of Major Electric Two-wheelers Companies in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Electric Two-wheeler Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia Electric Two-wheelers Industry Development Impact Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Electric Two-wheelers Industry Development Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Layout of Chinese Companies in Southeast Asia Electric Two-wheelers Industry

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Electric Two-wheelers Industry



