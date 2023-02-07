2023 Top 10 Trends Driving Transformational Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Top Trends - Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2023 to be the year of resilience

Businesses will face a range of challenges, including a global economic slowdown, supply chain bottlenecks, and geopolitical shocks. Organizations of all sizes and types will be compelled to find new areas for growth, despite an abrupt downturn in consumer demand.



This study identifies and analyzes the top 10 trends for 2023 that will influence future scenarios for businesses. It also examines the growth opportunities that will emerge as a result of these trends that will help market players and stakeholders overcome short-term adversities and sustainably grow beyond planned objectives.



The key trends for 2023 covered in this study are global recession; worsening food crisis; nearshoring and local sourcing; worsening energy crisis; digital upskilling to mitigate talent shortages; the rise of social enterprises; increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies; intensification of the China-Taiwan conflict; accelerated growth in Saudi Arabia; and formalization of the gig economy.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the core trends that will drive opportunities in 2023?

What are the specific growth opportunities that will emerge from these key trends?

What are the recommendations and best practices companies must adopt to capitalize on these trends?

Which companies are currently working on these opportunities, and what are their unique value propositions?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Potential of Top Trends in 2023

Introduction

Critical Growth Opportunities for Future Success

Top 10 Trends to Watch Out For

3 Top Trends for 2023

Trend 1 - Global Recession Hits

Trend 2 - Worsening Food Crisis

Trend 3 - Nearshoring and Local Sourcing

Trend 4 - Worsening Energy Crisis

Trend 5 - Digital Upskilling to Mitigate Talent Shortages

Trend 6 - Growth of Social Enterprises

Trend 7 - ESG Going Mainstream

Trend 8 - Intensifying China-Taiwan Conflict

Trend 9 - Growth Acceleration in Saudi Arabia

Trend 10 - Formalization of the Gig Economy

Metaverse Infrastructure Expansion

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainability-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Upskilling for SMBs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Growth of Microfactories

5 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzdmih-top-trends?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.