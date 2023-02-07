Enjoy a Football Feast with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready for some football… and some Legit. Texas. Barbecue? Enjoy Sunday Football with a plate of hickory wood smoked wings and ribs, fresh off the pit. Dickey’s Big Game Barbecue has everything you need for a finger licking game day spread.

The Big Game is right around the corner and whether fans are focusing on the football, the halftime show or the commercials, don’t worry about the food, because Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has that covered.

No matter how big the party, the world’s largest barbecue restaurant has an assortment of offerings – both instore and for take out – fit for any crew with customizable options so that everyone can enjoy pit-smoked meats at a budget-friendly price while watching two teams compete for a championship on the gridiron.

“Watching football is all about enjoying time with friends and family and we have the crew and ‘cue to feed any sized gathering,” said Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “We don’t know who is going to win the game, but what we do know is that everyone can enjoy some of the best Texas barbecue in the world while we find out.”

Catering packs to enjoy during The Big Game include:

Big Yellow Box and Ribs : A combo of 24 Wings, 18 Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw Rolls, Dickey’s famous Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

: A combo of 24 Wings, 18 Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw Rolls, Dickey’s famous Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Family Pack : Choice of two meats (1 lb. each), three medium sides, six Rolls and Barbecue Sauce.

: Choice of two meats (1 lb. each), three medium sides, six Rolls and Barbecue Sauce. Picnic Pack : Choice of favorite meat (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, eight Rolls and Barbecue Sauce.

: Choice of favorite meat (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, eight Rolls and Barbecue Sauce. XL Pack : Choice of 3 meats (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, 8 Rolls and Barbecue Sauce.

: Choice of 3 meats (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, 8 Rolls and Barbecue Sauce. Build Your Own Big Yellow Box: 4 lbs. in choice of meats, three large sides, Rolls, relish and Barbecue Sauce.

Whatever the choice, be sure to order online or through the Dickey’s app using the code SUPER20 on gameday for 20% off on any order.

In addition, Dickey’s is bringing the gridiron the day before The Big Game to lucky guests in Avondale, AZ. NFL receiver Malik Turner will be serving guests and taking photos with fans at the Dickey’s location at 10005 W. McDowell Rd. Ste 101 in Avondale at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11. And when he’s done, Turner will surely be enjoying his favorite Dickey’s meal – Brisket and Potato Casserole.

Created by the world’s largest barbecue restaurant franchise – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler.

