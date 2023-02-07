Global and China NIO ET5/ET7 Intelligent Function Deconstructive Analysis Report 2022: Without Object Recognition, the AEB of ET5/ET7 Fails to Perform as Expected

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China NIO ET5/ET7 Intelligent Function Deconstructive Analysis Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NIO ET5/ET7 Intelligent Function Deconstruction: R&D will change the market pattern in 2025



According to Autohome's leaderboard by word-of-mouth, the 2022 NIO ET7 ranked second by user rating, with similar scores in appearance, interior, comfort, power, control, etc. and without obvious weaknesses.



ADAS Functions of NIO ET5/ET7



NIO ET5/ET7 has realized or will realize 22 ADAS functions by means of 33 perception hardware (including seven 8-megapixel high-definition cameras, four 3-megapixel surround-view cameras, a high-precision LiDAR, five radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, two high-precision positioning units, CVIS perception and a DMS camera) and four NVIDIA Drive Orin chips (with the computing power of 1016TOPS).



Through detailed comparison, we can know the functional differences between ET5/ET7, the previous ES6/ES8, and competing models. For example, AEB of NIO ET5/ET7 cannot be retriggered within approximately 30 seconds after the first trigger, which is longer than that of ES8/ES6 (20 seconds). The AEB application range of NIO ET5/ET7 (4-150km/h) is wider than that of ES8/ES6 (8-85km/h). The AEB of Li L9 can produce the maximum speed reduction of 70km/h, followed by ET5/ET7 (60km/h) and ES8/ES6 (40km/h).



In terms of sensor types, NIO ET5/ET7 uses cameras and LiDAR to participate in the implementation of AEB, while ES8/ES6 only adopts cameras. Xpeng P7 exploits cameras and radar for AEB, whereas Li L9 leverages cameras, radar and LiDAR.



Even for a relatively `simple` function like AEB, there are many scenarios where AEB doesn't work well. The AEB of ET7 will not respond to the following objects: oncoming vehicles, sideways vehicles, animals, traffic lights, walls, roadblocks (cones, etc.), and other non-vehicle objects.



Without object recognition, the AEB of ET5/ET7 fails to perform as expected:



AEB does not respond to objects in the blind zones of sensors, such as objects located at the corners, sides, and rear of the vehicle.

When the vehicle is approaching or passing a curve, AEB may mis-select or miss objects.

When the vehicle is on a slope, AEB may lose objects or misjudge the distance with the objects.

When only part of the body of a vehicle in an adjacent lane cuts in front of the vehicle (especially when a large vehicle such as a bus or truck cuts in), AEB may not recognize it in time

When the vehicle suddenly appears behind the front vehicle, or other vehicles suddenly cut in or out in front of the vehicle, AEB may not recognize the situation in time.

When the front vehicle has a relatively large angle, AEB may not recognize it in time.

When the front vehicle only partially overlaps with the vehicle, AEB may recognize it in time.

Situations where road conditions and weather affect the collision mitigation capability of the AEB of ET5/ET7:

Roads with water, mud, potholes, ice and snow; roads with speed bumps; roads with obstacles.

Traffic with many pedestrians, bicycles, electric vehicles or animals.

Complex and changing traffic conditions, such as busy intersections, freeway ramps, congested roads, etc.

Winding roads, sharp turns, ramps, bumpy roads.

Tunnel entrances and exits. Therefore, despite being fully armed with 33 sensors, NIO ET5/ET7 still needs a lot of improvement in ADAS software.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Intelligent Configuration of NIO ET5/ET7

1.1 Basic Configuration of NIO ET5

1.2 Configuration Comparison between ET5/ET7 and Other Models

1.2.1 Configuration Comparison between ET5/ET7 and Other Models of NIO

1.2.2 Configuration Comparison between ET5/ET7 and Foreign Competing Models

1.2.3 Configuration Comparison between ET5/ET7 and Local Competing Models

1.2.4 Main Innovations and Selling Points of ET5

1.3 Main Suppliers of ET5/ET7

1.3.1 Main Suppliers of NIO - Electric Drive, Battery, Electric Control and Electrification

1.3.2 Main Suppliers of ET5/ET7 - Intelligent Connectivity

1.3.3 Main Suppliers of ET5/ET7 - Others



2 R&D, Production, Marketing and Operation of NIO ET5/ET7

2.1 R&D and Production

2.1.1 R&D Layout

2.1.2 NIO NT2.0 Platform

2.1.3 R&D Investment

2.1.4 ET5 Production

2.2 Marketing of ET5/ET7

2.2.1 Sales

2.2.2 Sales Channels

2.2.3 Sales Management

2.2.4 Sales Models

2.2.5 Sales Volume of NIO ET7 by Province and Month, 2022

2.3 Users and Operation of ET5

2.3.1 User Operation of NIO

2.3.2 Customer Services of NIO

2.3.3 User Portrait of ET5

2.3.4 Configuration Options of ET5 Users

2.3.5 Reviews from ET7 Users

2.3.6 ET7 Quality Evaluation

2.3.7 Evaluation of ET7 Users on Intelligent Functions



3 Intelligent Driving Configuration of NIO ET5/ET7

3.1 Intelligent Driving Configuration of ET5/ET7

3.1.1 Overview of Intelligent Driving Configuration

3.1.2 Sensor Configuration of ET5/ET7

3.1.3 Sensor Configuration Comparison between ET5, ET7 and Other NIO Models

3.1.4 ADAS Function Configuration of ET5/ET7

3.2 Evolution of NIO Autonomous Driving

3.2.1 Aquila Super Sensing System

3.2.2 The Extra Part of NIO NAD than NIO Pilot

3.3 Sensors and Suppliers of ET5/ET7

3.3.1 Detailed Parameters and Suppliers of Vision Cameras

3.3.1 Vision Camera Suppliers

3.3.2 Detailed Parameters and Suppliers of Radar

3.3.3 Radar Suppliers

3.3.4 Parameters of LiDAR

3.3.5 Cooperation Mode between NIO and Innovusion

3.3.6 Applicable Scenarios of NIO's LiDAR

3.4 FCW

3.5 AEB

3.6 LKA

3.7 ADMS

3.8 BSD & LCA

3.9 ALC

3.10 LCC

3.11 ACC

3.12 S-APA

3.13 RCTA-B

3.14 NOP

3.15 Other ADAS Functions

3.15.1 TSR

3.15.2 ADB

3.15.3 FCTA

3.15.4 DOW

3.15.5 EAS

3.15.6 SDIS



4 Intelligent Cockpit Configuration of NIO ET5/ET7

4.1 Intelligent Cockpit Overview

4.1.1 Intelligent Cockpit Overview of ET5

4.1.2 Intelligent Cockpit Rating of ET7

4.1.3 Comparison with Main Competing Models

4.2 Display

4.2.1 Display of ET7

4.2.2 Cluster Comparison

4.2.3 Center Console Display of ET7

4.2.3 Comparison in Center Console Display

4.2.4 Rear Display

4.2.5 Rear Display Comparison

4.2.6 Display Suppliers

4.2.7 HUD Functions

4.2.8 HUD Suppliers

4.3 Intelligent Hardware and Interaction

4.3.1 Intelligent Voice Assistant Comparison

4.3.2 AR Glasses

4.3.3 Intelligent Fragrance System

4.3.4 Digital Key Functions

4.3.5 UWB Key Suppliers

4.3.6 Ambient Lighting Comparison

4.3.7 Face Recognition

4.3.8 Steering Wheel Comparison

4.4 Voice Interaction

4.4.1 Comparison between ET5/ET7 and Typical Models in Acoustic System Configuration

4.4.2 Voice Function Comparison

4.4.3 Profile of NOMI

4.4.4 Main Functions of NOMI

4.4.5 Functional Evolution of NOMI

4.5 Other Cockpit Functions

4.5.1 Introduction to Multimedia and Entertainment Functions

4.5.2 Comparison in Multimedia and Entertainment Functions

4.5.3 Intelligent Seating Comparison

4.5.4 Comparison in Other Cockpit Functions



5 Other Intelligent Functions of NIO ET5/ET7

5.1 Intelligent chassis

5.1.1 Chassis Domain Controller (ICC)

5.1.2 The Iterative Process of Chassis Development Accelerates

5.1.3 Comparison between NIO's Models in Suspension

5.1.4 Comparison with Typical Models in Suspension System

5.1.5 Comparison with Typical Models in Braking System

5.2 Electric Drive, Battery and Electric Control System

5.2.1 Battery Layout of NIO

5.2.2 R&D and Exploration

5.2.3 Upgrade and Iteration

5.2.4 Solid-state Battery Suppliers

5.2.5 Comparison with Main Competing Models in Battery

5.2.6 Comparison between NIO's Models in Motor Parameters

5.2.7 The Second-generation Motor System of NIO

5.2.8 Motor Layout of NIO

5.2.9 Motor Suppliers of NIO

5.2.10 Comparison with Typical Models in Motor

5.3 Intelligent Electric Tailgate

5.3.1 Electric Tailgate Suppliers

5.3.2 How to Open the Electric Tailgate of ET7



