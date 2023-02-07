Cityview Promotes Damian Gancman to Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today announced the promotion of Damian Gancman to Chief Operating Officer. In his expanded role, Gancman will oversee the operations of Cityview and its investments while supporting the strategic growth of its finance, acquisition, asset management and property management functions.



“Damian’s deep involvement in the full life cycle of our assets to date as well as his holistic understanding of the financial and capital markets, macroeconomic dynamics, investor sentiment and the firm’s business plan make him a natural fit for this role,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Our vertical integration gives us a competitive advantage, and as COO he will serve as a bridge that further strengthens the collaboration between Cityview’s acquisitions, asset management and property management teams.”

An 18-year veteran of the firm, Gancman is also a partner at Cityview, a member of its investment committee and has led a number of successful strategic initiatives for the firm.

“It’s an exciting time filled with tremendous growth at Cityview, and I am looking forward to supporting the firm in this expanded capacity as we continue to scale our presence across the Western U.S.,” said Gancman. “The successful operation of our assets is an essential part of how we derive value for investors, and I am looking forward to bringing an analytical perspective grounded in real-world experience in finance, debt, acquisitions and operations to this new role.”

As CFO, Gancman helped build out Cityview’s best-in-class finance department, including the implementation of strategic process, accounting, reporting and technology improvements that enhance the investor experience.

In addition to his new role at Cityview, he is a guest lecturer for the University of Southern California’s Master of Real Estate Development program and is a key contributor to the Cityview Leadership Academy, which is focused on executive leadership, operational excellence and personal development for rising leaders. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, Gancman was at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Los Angeles.

Gancman earned a master’s degree in real estate development from the University of Southern California and a dual bachelor’s degree in business administration and psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.