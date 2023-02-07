TEXAS HEAVYWEIGHT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE DONATES THOUSANDS AMIDST PFLUGERVILLE GRAND OPENING

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse officially opened its doors in Pflugerville, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 20. In a big-hearted move that underscores the definitively Texas brand's commitment to its communities, Willie's Pflugerville turned days one and two of its soft opening into two local fundraisers: On Jan. 20, proceeds went to the Pflugerville Police Department's nonprofit organization L.E.A.P., and on Jan. 21, cash raised went to Pflugerville Independent School District. Both organizations received checks for $1,500 each.

The highly anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown Willie's, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.

At the Willie's Pflugerville ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce on Friday, January 20, local leaders, including members of the Pflugerville Chamber as well as uniformed and off-duty police officers, joined the celebration to accept the donations for their respective organizations. Willie's community outreach assumes a variety of forms. In addition to ongoing philanthropic efforts, Willie's presence in Pflugerville has also created more than 100 quality, local jobs. A job at Willie's has a bright future: Willie's actively promotes and hires from within, believing every position has the potential for long-term career growth.

"We are so happy to make our mark on Central Texas here in Pflugerville," said Greg Lippert, CEO of Willie's Restaurants. "We were welcomed in with open arms and we look forward to a continued partnership and becoming a part of the fabric of this incredible community."

Located at 19200 Colorado Sand Drive in Pflugerville, Willie's Pflugerville is defined by the same mouthwatering menus, sprawling open-air patio spaces, and genuine friendliness that have endeared the brand to families for almost three decades. Retractable glass garage doors facilitate easy movement between outdoors and Willie's colorfully decorated interior, rooted in vintage-inspired nods to the Texas icehouse tradition. Outside games, 18 massive flat-screen TVs, and ample seating beckon, providing plenty of room for relaxing, watching a game, and reconnecting with family over classic dishes always made from scratch, served with inspired craft cocktails, local brews, and more.

Willie's Pflugerville is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

