Graphiant Welcomes Woody Sessoms as Chief Business Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, announced today that Woody Sessoms has joined the Graphiant executive leadership team as Chief Business Officer. Sessoms will leverage his extensive background to lead business development and strategic partnerships.

“Woody Sessoms is a strategic technology executive with a proven track record in driving high-impact growth,” said Khalid Raza, founder and CEO of Graphiant. “His 40-plus years in driving global business IT transformation programs will provide deep insight into customer challenges and allow us to better serve their businesses.”

Sessoms spent 25 years at Cisco Systems, serving in various global leadership positions. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Cisco’s Global Service Provider Business. Prior to that, he was responsible for Cisco’s Global Enterprise Business. These responsibilities gave him a deep understanding of worldwide people, cultures, and practices. Before Cisco, Sessoms spent time at Burlington Industries, Rolm, IBM, and Siemens.

As the demand for next-generation edge services continues to grow, Sessoms’s deep understanding of today’s complex networks will continue to position Graphiant at the forefront of the market.

“As Graphiant’s business continues to accelerate and customer demand for the network as-a-service model increases, I’m excited to be part of this revolution of the networking industry,” said Woody Sessoms. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to continue to grow market share and be a trusted strategic partner with differentiated and innovative technology.”

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.



