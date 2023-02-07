Advisors Mortgage Group Hosts New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency Info Session

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces that the Company held a New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) info session Feb. 2, 2023, at Branches in West Long Branch, New Jersey. David Sabol, Lakesha White, and Danielle Wituschek of NJHMFA spoke to loan officers and the processing and underwriting teams at Advisors about the loan programs that they offer.

NJHMFA is a state government agency that advances the quality of life for residents and communities throughout New Jersey by investing in, financing, and facilitating access to affordable rental housing and homeownership opportunities for low and moderate-income families, older adults, and individuals with specialized housing needs.

Homeward Bound, one of the programs discussed at the presentation, offers $15,000 down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers in select New Jersey counties and $10,000 in the remainder of the state counties. As an NJHMFA approved lender, Advisors is helping first-time homebuyers attain the dream of homeownership by integrating this program into its portfolio. Certain program restrictions apply which can be found on the NJHMFA’s website at: https://www.nj.gov/dca/hmfa/consumers/homebuyers/index.shtml

David Dondero, branch operations at Advisors since 2013, organized the event. "It was very exciting to have the reps from NJHMFA here today,” Dondero said. “They gave a fantastic presentation and informed us that we are a top-five lender utilizing their products. It is a testament to our sales team taking the time to understand these products, while educating potential homeowners and giving them a better opportunity to achieve their dreams of homeownership."

Jerry Kanefsky, loan officer at the Advisors’ Linwood, New Jersey, branch said, “Having the opportunity to hear from the NJHMFA representatives directly and ask them questions was extremely helpful to me. Being educated on all the various loan programs they offer will enable me to guide my borrowers to the best loan tailored for them. I am grateful for the educational opportunities Advisors offers to us on an ongoing basis.”

If are interested in learning more about these loan programs or are in the market to purchase or refinance a home, you can call the Advisors team at 855-LOANS-USA or visit their website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment