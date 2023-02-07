Taking on the Greatest Threat to Healthspan, A4M Unveils 31st Spring Congress Program Featuring Top Experts La Puma, Rifai, and Lufkin

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the momentum of a record-breaking year, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) unveils details of its signature event, the 31st Annual Spring Congress. This year, A4M tackles one of the greatest threats to longevity and healthspan: inflammation. With the expert insight of modern medicine's most influential voices, the program delves into the latest therapeutic approaches to this common disease pathway. Taking place between May 18-20th, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL, the event is a must-attend for health professionals of every specialty and industry sector.

Themed "The Fire Inside: Inflammation: The Common Pathway to Disease," the 31st Annual Spring Congress investigates the root cause of diseases considered normal parts of aging: cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, and more. With an emphasis on practical application and clinical outcomes, the Congress offers a dynamic platform for learning, growth, and connection with industry leaders committed to clinical excellence.

A star-studded panel of educators headlines this year's event, including internationally recognized keynote speakers Tom Rifai, MD, and John La Puma, MD. The top flexitarian lifestyle medicine expert in the United States, Dr. Rifai, will discuss the relationship between cardiovascular health and inflammation, drawing upon his experience as the founder of the popular Flex5 Lifestyle System and co-director of Harvard University's Lifestyle Medicine CME program. A leading researcher in nutrition, Dr. La Puma will share his expert insights on nutritional interventions for inflammation and chronic disease, leveraging his background as a professionally trained chef and pioneer of culinary medicine. He has led clinical trials of nutritional interventions designed to improve burnout, obesity, hypertension, insomnia, and other chronic conditions.

They will be joined by leading experts on health and longevity, who will deliver sessions on the advancements and best practices in functional medicine-based inflammation therapy. Among the featured speakers are notable names Jill Carnahan, MD; Vincent Pedre, MD; Robert Lufkin, MD; Deanna Minich, PhD; and Mark Rosenberg, MD.

The Spring Congress agenda closely examines interconnected biological systems and the underlying pathways contributing to inflammatory conditions, from autoimmune diseases to hormone health. Alongside dozens of general interest sessions, ten specialized educational tracks explore the systemic impact of inflammation, including "Taming the Flames: Inflammation in Cardiometabolic Disease," a track presented by A4M's sister brand.

A4M invites trailblazing health professionals, leading-edge companies, and fellow key industry players to join them in exploring innovative healthcare solutions and driving progress in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.a4m.com/ or https://www.a4m.com/the-fire-inside-2023.html.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) is a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner skilled in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. A4M/MMI comprises a global network of over 26,000 members and provides diverse advanced continuing medical education opportunities, including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.