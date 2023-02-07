NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 7, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

PDMR Date of Award Share Type Number of shares awarded Wael Sawan February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 173,985 Sinead Gorman February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 103,458 Harry Brekelmans February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,018 Ronan Cassidy February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 48,206 Donny Ching February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 52,150 Ed Daniels February 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 46,304 Huibert Vigeveno February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,018 Zoe Yujnovich February 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 67,149

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 24.14 Volume 173,985 Total 4,199,997.90 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



173,985

24.14

4,199,997.90 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 24.14 Volume 103,458 Total 2,497,476.12 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



103,458

24.14

2,497,476.12 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Volume

Price

Total



65,018

26.90

1,748,984.20 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Volume

Price

Total



48,206

24.14

1,163,692.84 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Volume

Price

Total



52,150

26.90

1,402,835.00 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





Volume

Price

Total



46,304

24.14

1,117,778.56 Date of transaction February 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





