Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 7, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

PDMRDate of AwardShare TypeNumber of shares awarded
Wael SawanFebruary 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 173,985
Sinead GormanFebruary 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 103,458
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 65,018
Ronan CassidyFebruary 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 48,206
Donny Ching February 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 52,150
Ed DanielsFebruary 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 46,304
Huibert VigevenoFebruary 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 65,018
Zoe YujnovichFebruary 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 67,149

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price24.14
Volume173,985
Total4,199,997.90
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

173,985
24.14
4,199,997.90
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price24.14
Volume103,458
Total2,497,476.12
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

103,458
24.14
2,497,476.12
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price26.90
Volume65,018
Total1,748,984.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price24.14
Volume48,206
Total1,163,692.84
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

48,206
24.14
1,163,692.84
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price26.90
Volume52,150
Total1,402,835.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

52,150
26.90
1,402,835.00
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Edward
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price24.14
Volume46,304
Total1,117,778.56
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

46,304
24.14
1,117,778.56
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price26.90
Volume65,018
Total1,748,984.20
Aggregated information 

65,018
26.90
1,748,984.20

 

 

 
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price26.90
Volume67,149
Total1,806,308.10
Aggregated information 

67,149
26.90
1,806,308.10

 

 

 
Volume
Price
Total
Date of transaction February 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue