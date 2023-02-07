Jicarilla Apache Nation Makes History by Appointing Home Inspector Role to Ensure Fair Business Practice on Reservation

DENVER, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHIT-trained home inspector Veryl Chavez becomes the first-ever home and building inspector to serve his native Tribe, the Jicarilla Apache Nation, in Dulce, New Mexico. Chavez became an inspector after spending more than two decades working in construction on and around the nearly 880,000-acre reservation that he and over 3,000 Nation members call home.

Chavez's role isn't just a new livelihood for himself and his family. It's a key position appointed by the Tribal Council to ensure the fair business practices of building contractors who work on the reservation.

At a Tribal Council meeting one day, there was discussion about the need for someone to oversee contractors who worked regularly on the reservation. There was concern that residents could easily be taken advantage of because of frequent communication barriers.

Word had traveled that Chavez had amassed years of valuable experience in construction and management. Plus, his fluency in four languages meant he could improve communication challenges. Tribal Council offered Chavez the job.

"I had to get trained up and certified fast," Chavez said, "so I Googled 'building inspector training' and American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) was the first thing to pop up. I researched on the site and then called a career advisor."

Chavez completed AHIT's online and live home inspection field training courses to prepare for his national and state licensing exams. He took the four-hour National Home Inspector Examination® (NHIE) shortly after completing his training with everything fresh in his head — and with the help of Home Inspector Exam Prep By AHIT. He passed the exam with flying colors on the first try (no easy feat!).

Chavez has now worked as the Nation's building inspector for four years and has earned certifications in radon inspection, mold inspection, and asbestos inspection. He plans to take AHIT's Commercial Inspection Course soon.

Through his work, Chavez has helped improve communication between the reservation's homeowners and outside contractors. He's an important safeguard, ensuring that fair business practices are happening, and that proper construction work is being done for his fellow residents. Chavez says his home inspection career has also given him important work-life balance.

"I have more time with my family, including my wife and three children, and for my service as a cultural clan leader. It has given me the opportunity to better myself, not only for me and my family, but for my Nation."

ABOUT AHIT

AHIT is the leader in professional home inspection training courses and textbooks in the United States. For nearly three decades, AHIT has set the standard in home inspector training with both online and live courses and comprehensive field inspection training, all delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country. With the shared belief that the right education can truly make a difference, AHIT recently joined The CE Shop, the leader in providing professional online education for mortgage, real estate, and now home inspection courses. AHIT is accredited by ASHI and InterNACHI and certified by the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit TheCEShop.com and AHIT.com to learn more.

