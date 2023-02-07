Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 23.01.31

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

  

February 7, 2023                          

  

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

  

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
January 31, 20238.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.431.233
Net* total voting rights:
15.373.122

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

