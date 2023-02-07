Medsphere Welcomes Jeri Judkins as New CEO

Salt Lake City, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions and services, today announced that Jeri Judkins is stepping into the role of company CEO. Officially effective February 1, Judkins replaces Irv Lichtenwald, who has been Medsphere CEO since 2011.

Judkins joined Medsphere in May 2018 as chief sales and marketing officer and has since played an essential role in the company’s acquisition of several divisions oriented around physician relationship management, supply chain management, ED and urgent care electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and full IT outsourcing. With primary responsibility for sales and marketing efforts, she has also overseen double-digit financial growth in each of her years with the company.

“Moving into the CEO role is really an honor, and I’m grateful for the confidence shown to me by Irv and the board of directors,” Judkins said. “Healthcare and health IT is entering a challenging yet promising phase where the right technology can ensure stability and growth, even as we work to address the impact of the pandemic and economic constraints. Medsphere’s affordability and product diversity empower providers to focus on their highest priorities with reliable support from solutions that drive success. I’m excited about the difference we can make.”

In 2023, Medsphere is expanding both individual product functionality and the company’s product and services platform. With the expectation of continued expansion in the healthcare IT sector, the company looks forward to nurturing client relationships and demonstrating the many ways to enhance patient care through award winning IT solutions.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget.

Medsphere’s portfolio of solutions includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, the ChartLogic ambulatory suite, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product, and the Marketware suite of healthcare relationship management and data analytics tools.

Phoenix Health Systems provides healthcare IT services, including systems vendor-independent implementation, remote service desk, end-user device management, and application management. Systeem Managed IT Services provides workstations, security monitoring, and full IT support. To address healthcare’s numerous connectivity challenges, the Micro-Office Systems division provides data migration, hosting and archiving, interface creation, and workflow automation. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

Learn more about Medsphere at www.medsphere.com.