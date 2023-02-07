Global Cellular Health Testing Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 - Rising Demand for Accurate Telomere Length Test Steers Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Health Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cellular Health Testing Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cellular Health Testing estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Single-Test Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Test Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $880.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Cellular Health Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$880.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cellular Health Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cellular Health Testing - Revolutionary Technology Provides Overview of Health at Cellular Level

North America Projected to Retain Maximum Share in the Market

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Accurate Telomere Length Test Steers Market Growth

Digital Transformation in Healthcare to Offer Significant Market Gains

Focus on Healthy Life Expectancy (HLE) as a Measure of Population Health Promise Growth Opportunities

Cellular Approach to Tackle Chronic Diseases Ensure Steady Growth Prospects

Continuous Rise in Geriatric Population Throws Focus on Cellular Heath Screening

Percentage (In %) of Global Population Aged 65 and Above by Region

Government Policies and Measures Promoting Preventative Healthcare Augurs Well

Personalized and Precision Medicine Presents Application Opportunities for Cellular Health Screening

Growing Popularity of Direct-To-Consumer Approach to Testing Drives Market Demand

Key Challenges

Limited Reimbursement

Challenges in Sample Transportation

Variation in Pricing of Test Kits

Covid-19 Impact on Cellular Health Testing Market

