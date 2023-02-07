QUADIENT: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 31 January 2023
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,395,431
As part of the reduction in the resources allocated to its liquidity contract, Quadient cancelled 94,000 of its treasury shares as of 26 January 2023.
As a result, the number of shares outstanding now stands at 34,468,912.
For more information, please contact:
| Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
| Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
Attachment