Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 30th to February 03rd, 2023

VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, February 07th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 30th to February 03rd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 30th to February 03rd, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI30-Jan-23FR000012548644 211104,1210XPAR
VINCI30-Jan-23FR000012548623 093104,1244CEUX
VINCI30-Jan-23FR00001254864 499104,1413TQEX
VINCI30-Jan-23FR00001254865 197104,1274AQEU
VINCI31-Jan-23FR000012548626 244103,7673XPAR
VINCI31-Jan-23FR000012548623 898103,7674CEUX
VINCI31-Jan-23FR00001254864 537103,7555TQEX
VINCI31-Jan-23FR00001254865 321103,7919AQEU
VINCI1-Feb-23FR00001254867 272104,1301XPAR
VINCI1-Feb-23FR00001254869 699104,1255CEUX
VINCI1-Feb-23FR00001254861 851104,1153TQEX
VINCI1-Feb-23FR00001254862 150104,1128AQEU
VINCI2-Feb-23FR000012548614 658104,7698XPAR
VINCI2-Feb-23FR000012548622 228104,7670CEUX
VINCI2-Feb-23FR00001254862 326104,5174TQEX
VINCI2-Feb-23FR00001254862 818104,5112AQEU
VINCI3-Feb-23FR000012548624 515104,3089CEUX
VINCI3-Feb-23FR00001254864 704104,3158TQEX
VINCI3-Feb-23FR00001254865 781104,3150AQEU
  TOTAL 235 002 104,1707 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

