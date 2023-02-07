English French

Nanterre, February 07th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 30th to February 03rd, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 30th to February 03rd, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 30-Jan-23 FR0000125486 44 211 104,1210 XPAR VINCI 30-Jan-23 FR0000125486 23 093 104,1244 CEUX VINCI 30-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 499 104,1413 TQEX VINCI 30-Jan-23 FR0000125486 5 197 104,1274 AQEU VINCI 31-Jan-23 FR0000125486 26 244 103,7673 XPAR VINCI 31-Jan-23 FR0000125486 23 898 103,7674 CEUX VINCI 31-Jan-23 FR0000125486 4 537 103,7555 TQEX VINCI 31-Jan-23 FR0000125486 5 321 103,7919 AQEU VINCI 1-Feb-23 FR0000125486 7 272 104,1301 XPAR VINCI 1-Feb-23 FR0000125486 9 699 104,1255 CEUX VINCI 1-Feb-23 FR0000125486 1 851 104,1153 TQEX VINCI 1-Feb-23 FR0000125486 2 150 104,1128 AQEU VINCI 2-Feb-23 FR0000125486 14 658 104,7698 XPAR VINCI 2-Feb-23 FR0000125486 22 228 104,7670 CEUX VINCI 2-Feb-23 FR0000125486 2 326 104,5174 TQEX VINCI 2-Feb-23 FR0000125486 2 818 104,5112 AQEU VINCI 3-Feb-23 FR0000125486 24 515 104,3089 CEUX VINCI 3-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 704 104,3158 TQEX VINCI 3-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 781 104,3150 AQEU TOTAL 235 002 104,1707

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

