Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 7 February 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 February 2023 at 19:00 EET

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date7 February 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,250
Average price/share, EUR4.0201
Total cost, EUR5,025.13


The company holds a total of 48,436 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 7 February 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

