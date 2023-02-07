Regarding revocation of Board member of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB

English Lithuanian

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that by the decision of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania as the sole shareholder of the company on 07/02/2023 the board member Tomas Urban is revoked.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania will initiate and announce the selection for the position of the dependent (civil servant) board member of the company.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt