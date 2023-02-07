Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker Report 2023: Analysis of 74 MNOs in 37 Countries Across Africa and Includes 600+ Price Plans

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 74 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 600+ price plans in total - comprising of post and prepaid plans.

This service provides a more detailed in-depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail voice and data mobile services

The African Smartphone Tariff Tracker offers a unique insight into the pricing strategies of more than 74 MNOs in one of the most dynamic markets in the world based on rigorous analysis from the analysts. The key benefits are that you have easy access to a wealth of information in one source and allow you to extract as you like and produce your own tables and charts.

Geographical Coverage - MNOs end of December 2022

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkino Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

South Africa

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Service Coverage

Post-and prepaid smartphone offers including rental and usage charges.

Deliverables

A Database (pricing is shown in local currency, Euro and USD ($) allowing for easy like-for-like comparisons)

4 issues

Customer Support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz9il6-smartphone?w=12

