Insights on the $229.9 Billion Pharmaceutical Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bilcare, Catalent, CCL Industries and Comar Among Others

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to reach USD 229.9 billion by 2027 from USD 99.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Paper & Paper board accounted for the second largest share amongst other raw materials in the pharmaceutical packaging market

Paper & paperboard have significant demand for use as medicine labels and secondary containers. These packaging engages customers and provide vital information of the product being packed inside through use of high-end graphics as well as enables full structural support.

Paper board sheets are cut, folded, and bonded into the appropriate shape. Corners may be strengthened depending on the need, the material can be produced as set-up paperboard boxes, folding cartons, or trays. It offers comfort, sturdiness, and effective product protection.

Blister accounted for the second largest market share amongst other types in the pharmaceutical packaging market

Blister packs are made from thermoformed plastics and generally have paperboard or aluminum backing/lidding. The aluminum lids are coated with adhesives and are applied over the blister packs by heating thereby forming a sealed package.

Blister packs protect the medicine form external factors such as moisture, contamination, UV rays and others. Blister packs also provide efficient and safe drug delivery for oral solid doses or capsules.

Injectable is expected to be the second largest pharmaceutical packaging drug delivery mode in 2021 amongst others

Injectable drug delivery systems are considered as one of the most effective and successful routes of drug administration owing to its speed and efficacy to reach the target area.

The majority of drugs are delivered orally or by injections. Injectables are available as self-injection devices, prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, safety syringes, patch injectors, pen injectors, and others. Advancements in technology have resulted in development of wide range of improved and enhanced devices. In addition, development of the biologics market is expected to boost the market for injectables during the forecast period.

South America is projected to be the second fastest growing region in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period

South America is predicted to be the second fastest growing region amongst others in the pharmaceutical packaging market in 2021, in terms of value. Brazil and Argentina are the key markets in the region and are undergoing high growth rates. With the rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, aging population, and improved government policies, the pharmaceutical packaging market is poised to grow further in the next five years. The growth in the production of generic drugs, cheaper production costs, and quality assurance are driving the market for plastic bottles and oral delivery systems in this region.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $99.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $229.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Pharmaceutical Industry in Emerging Economies

Rising Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging

Technological Advancements

Nanomedicine and Nano Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS)

Child-Resistant Packaging (CRP)

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Micropump Technology

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Packaging

Restraints

Increasing Overall Packaging Costs due to Dynamic Regulatory Policies

Lack of Access to Proper Healthcare in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging

Challenges

Safeguarding Against Counterfeit Products

