High-reliability Semiconductor Market sales will grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global high-reliability semiconductor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook by Transparency Market Research.



High-reliability semiconductor components are increasingly utilized in a range of industry verticals, such as defense, aerospace, automotive, and space. Dependability, operability, and top performance of these components are maintained by performing quality conformance inspections (QCI) and rigorous screening. Adoption of surface mount technology, or SMT, has increased in the past few years owing to advantages such as cost-effectiveness and high level of efficiency in comparison to the through whole technology. This technology has been increasingly adopted in the semiconductor manufacturing industry owing to rise in trend of electronic components miniaturization.

High-reliability Semiconductor Market: Key Findings

As per the high-reliability semiconductor market report by TMR, the ceramic packaging material segment dominated the global market, with 55.2% share in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to increase in usage of ceramic packaging material in hermetic and non-hermetic packages that require thermal conductivity, high-temperature stability, good planarity, and smoothness. Ceramic packaging material is utilized as dielectrics in semiconductor components to form capacitors and inductors within the package itself. Rise in application of ceramic semiconductor packaging in defense applications is expected to create business opportunities for high-reliability semiconductor manufacturers during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the automotive industry are increasing R&D activities in order to enhance the performance of their vehicles. They are focusing on usage of components offering zero failure rates in the lifetime of vehicles. Demand for semiconductor components has increased in the automotive industry in order to improve speed, efficiency, and safety of vehicles. These factors present lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the next few years.

Dependability of systems and components is crucial for the protection of launchers, satellites, submarine operations, and military vehicles. In the aerospace industry, long-term dependability of systems is needed in order to carry out successful missions. High-reliability semiconductor components are utilized in numerous applications, such as avionics systems, combat vehicles, and satellites, owing to their ability to offer robust performance in harsh and extreme environments. Governments of developed and developing countries have increased military & defense expenditure. This is anticipated to propel global market development during the forecast period.



Growth Drivers

Rise in applications in the defense industry is fueling market growth

Rapid expansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive demand for high-reliability semiconductors

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held 54.9% share of the global industry in 2021. The market in the region is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in focus of manufacturers on R&D activities in high-reliability semiconductors and rise in product demand in defense and aerospace industries.

Europe accounted for 19.1% share of the global market in 2021. The market in the region is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to presence of significant number of key players.

Competition Landscape

Players are adopting strategies, such as merger and acquisition, in order to maintain leadership position in the global market

These players are investing significantly in R&D activities, which are focused on the development of next-generation products as per market requirements

High-reliability Semiconductor Market: Key Players

Infineon Technologies AG

Digitron Semiconductors

Microsemi Corporation

KCB Solutions, LLC

Semtech Corporation

SEMICOA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Testime Technology Ltd

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.



High-reliability Semiconductor Market Segmentation

Type

Discrete

Analog

Mixed



Packaging Material

Plastic

Ceramic

Technology

Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Through Hole Technology (THT)

Quality Level

JAN

JANX

JANTXV

JANS

JANSR

QMLQ

QMLV



End-use Industry

Aerospace

Defense

Space



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



