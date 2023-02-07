English French

Believe Hits €1 Billion Digital Music Sales

Paris, February 7, 2023 – Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies, announces today it has surpassed the milestone of €1bn of digital music sales (DMS1) for 2022, confirming the success of the Group’s model and commercial strategy to best serve artists and labels at all stages of their career.

Believe’s Digital Music Sales (DMS) represent the recorded music digital sales of the artists supported by the Group, directly or through their labels. The milestone of €1bn yearly DMS in 2022 is a testament to Believe’s original vision and appeal to artists and labels as the best partner to accelerate their careers.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder & CEO, Believe, said, “We are proud to celebrate this milestone as a mark of Believe’s artists and labels’ continuous success. It is a tribute to the strength and passion of our two hearts: our artists, at all stages of their career, who create vibrant music that fans connect to and are inspired by, and our people, who put their digital expertise and technology at their service with respect, fairness and transparency. Our digital expertise and innovation, our deep relationships with our streaming partners have delivered great results for our artists and labels, helping them grow their audiences and their streams at a much faster rate than the market. Delivering best-in-class products and services to all artists, from DIY to established to top artists and shaping the future of the music industry by contributing to build strong, thriving and diverse local music ecosystems is what we stand for.”

Believe supports over 1 million artists at all stages of their careers worldwide. Music creators and self-releasing artists benefit from TuneCore’s services to develop their audiences across more than 150 stores via Believe’s Automated Solutions offering. Believe’s Premium Solutions services include Label & Artist Solutions, which supports labels and mid-level to established artists through distribution and light touch marketing, and Artist Services that also provides marketing and promotion strategy and execution to top artists.

This multi-tier offering, along with outstanding expert teams, best-in-class proprietary technology and strong long-term partnerships with digital service providers, allows Believe’s artists and labels to monetize their music at best at all stages of their development. The Group thus contributes to building a diverse, equitable and healthy music ecosystem where all local artists and labels can build sustainable careers in the digital world.

Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music, YouTube, commented: "This milestone is huge! It is yet another sign of Believe's commitment to build a sustainable digital ecosystem for every artist in the world -- a mission that we not only honor but also share through our long term partnership. We are proud to work alongside Believe and look forward to continuing to innovate together, bringing music to fans everywhere. Congratulations!“

Jeremy Erlich, Vice President & Global Head of Music, Spotify, commented: “Believe is a valued partner and we congratulate them on this incredible milestone. Enabling artists to live off their work is core to our mission at Spotify, and we’re proud to have played a part in helping Believe artists find, connect with, and grow their fan bases around the world.”

Rishi Mirchandani, Vice President, Licensing and Strategy, Amazon Music, commented: “We are proud to work with Believe and provide more opportunities for artists around the world to grow their careers and audiences. Congratulations to Believe for this milestone, and we look forward to finding more ways for artists and labels to share and promote music together.”

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them with the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,610 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

www.believe.com

1 DMS is the revenue generated from digital store partners and social media platforms before royalty payment to artists and labels.





