Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Report to 2027: Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Detectors, Syringes, Vials, Autosamplers, Pumps), Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End-user (Pharma-biotech, Petrochemical, Academia), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rising proteomics market and increasing public/private funding supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.

The Column segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2021

The column holds the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the increasing use of chromatography methods in food safety applications.

The Liquid Chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography and other chromatography technologies. The liquid chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the increasing use of separation methods in the biotech industry, rising use of chromatography in the oil & gas sector, and drug approval process in pharmaceutical companies, liquid chromatography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This share can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of drug development by pharmaceutical companies in different countries within the region.

The Chromatography accessories and consumables market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising investments in the biomedical sector and increasing biosimilars production.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques

Rising Use of Chromatography for Food Safety Applications

Growing Importance of Chromatography in Drug Development

Increasing Demand for Environmental Analysis

Growing Significance of Biomolecular Analysis

Rising Demand for Chromatography Solutions in Applied Industries

Restraints

Premium Product Pricing

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Development of Novel Gas Chromatography Columns for Petrochemical Applications

Growing Proteomics Market

Emerging Markets

Green Chemistry and Sustainability

Challenges

Presence of Alternative Techniques

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Avantor

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker

Centurion Scientific

Dikma Technologies, Inc.

Gilson Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Jasco International Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nouryon

Optimize Technologies

Orochem Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Phenomenex

Postnova Analytics GmbH

Quadrex Corporation

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

SRI Instruments

Sykam GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trajan Scientific and Medical

UIC, Inc.

Unimicro Technologies Co. Ltd.

Valco Instruments, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Welch Materials

Xylem, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2omf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment