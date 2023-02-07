Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Report to 2027: Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Detectors, Syringes, Vials, Autosamplers, Pumps), Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End-user (Pharma-biotech, Petrochemical, Academia), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 4.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as the rising proteomics market and increasing public/private funding supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.
The Column segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2021
The column holds the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the increasing use of chromatography methods in food safety applications.
The Liquid Chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography and other chromatography technologies. The liquid chromatography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as the increasing use of separation methods in the biotech industry, rising use of chromatography in the oil & gas sector, and drug approval process in pharmaceutical companies, liquid chromatography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.
The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This share can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of drug development by pharmaceutical companies in different countries within the region.
The Chromatography accessories and consumables market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising investments in the biomedical sector and increasing biosimilars production.
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|264
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques
- Rising Use of Chromatography for Food Safety Applications
- Growing Importance of Chromatography in Drug Development
- Increasing Demand for Environmental Analysis
- Growing Significance of Biomolecular Analysis
- Rising Demand for Chromatography Solutions in Applied Industries
Restraints
- Premium Product Pricing
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
- Development of Novel Gas Chromatography Columns for Petrochemical Applications
- Growing Proteomics Market
- Emerging Markets
- Green Chemistry and Sustainability
Challenges
- Presence of Alternative Techniques
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Avantor
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker
- Centurion Scientific
- Dikma Technologies, Inc.
- Gilson Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Jasco International Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Nouryon
- Optimize Technologies
- Orochem Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Phenomenex
- Postnova Analytics GmbH
- Quadrex Corporation
- Regis Technologies, Inc.
- Restek Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- SRI Instruments
- Sykam GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Trajan Scientific and Medical
- UIC, Inc.
- Unimicro Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Valco Instruments, Inc.
- Waters Corporation
- Welch Materials
- Xylem, Inc.
