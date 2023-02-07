2023 Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Monitor Service: Information on Tender Announcements and Awards

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Downstream ME & Africa Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.



While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



COMMENTARY

SA suffers imports headaches as refinery closures continue

KRG to respond to Baghdad's overtures this week

POLICY & SECURITY

Tanzanian government approves grant for fuel price relief

SUPPLY & PROCESSING

Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy oil for refining

COMPANIES

Aramco agrees downstream deal with Thailand's PTT

REFINING

Study completed for private refinery at Duqm

Basra refinery upgrade on track for 2025 completion

Iran lines up Latin American investments, partnerships

Ghana receiving proposals from potential investors in Tema refinery

FUELS

Dangote will produce Euro-5 gasoline

PIPELINES

Uganda-Tanzania deal to help with EACOP security

TERMINALS & SHIPPING

Bahri to issue sukuk as Saudi launches a new shipbuilder

NEWS IN BRIEF



Countries Covered

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Egypt

South Africa

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

Algeria

Sudan

Morocco

Mozambique

Ghana

Angola

Somalia

Ivory Coast

Madagascar

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Niger

Malawi

Zambia

Mali

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Chad

Tunisia

Guinea

Rwanda

Benin

Burundi

South Sudan

Eritrea

Sierra Leone

Togo

Libya

Central African Republic

Mauritania

Republic of the Congo

Liberia

Namibia

Botswana

Lesotho

Gambia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Mauritius

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Djibouti

Reunion (France)

Comoros

Western Saharah

Cape Verde

Mayotte (France)

Sao Tome and Principe

Seychelles

Saint Helena

Ascension and Tristan da Cunha (UK)

Egypt

Turkey

Iran

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Syria

Jordan

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Libya

Lebanon

Palestine (West Bank and Gaza Strip)

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

