2023 Middle East & Africa Downstream Oil Monitor Service: Information on Tender Announcements and Awards

In a region which has shown both extensive investment and increased instability over the past few years, MEA merits a significant degree of technically minded and industry-focused coverage.
While DMEA details mid- and downstream company activity throughout the Middle East and Africa, it also contains information of tender announcements and awards, allowing customers to be kept aware of what their competitors are up to as well as informing them of new opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Sample Table of Contents
COMMENTARY
- SA suffers imports headaches as refinery closures continue
- KRG to respond to Baghdad's overtures this week
POLICY & SECURITY
- Tanzanian government approves grant for fuel price relief
SUPPLY & PROCESSING
- Venezuela begins imports of Iranian heavy oil for refining
COMPANIES
- Aramco agrees downstream deal with Thailand's PTT
REFINING
- Study completed for private refinery at Duqm
- Basra refinery upgrade on track for 2025 completion
- Iran lines up Latin American investments, partnerships
- Ghana receiving proposals from potential investors in Tema refinery
FUELS
- Dangote will produce Euro-5 gasoline
PIPELINES
- Uganda-Tanzania deal to help with EACOP security
TERMINALS & SHIPPING
- Bahri to issue sukuk as Saudi launches a new shipbuilder
NEWS IN BRIEF
