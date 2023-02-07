The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $612,000, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.80 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net income of approximately $451,000, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,231,000, or $1.63 per basic share and $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $694,000, or $0.92 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $343,000 during the quarter, as compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million, as compared to approximately $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $343,000, or 20.6%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $399,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $56,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately $15,000, or 13.0%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $140,000, or 11.9%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $16,000, or 23.1%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $165,000, office building expenses of approximately $3,000, and other operating expenses of approximately $5,000, offset in part by decreases in professional service expense of approximately $8,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $25,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2022 were $109.9 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $10.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 9.6% of total assets, as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, or 9.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  December 31,  June 30,
  2022  2022
  Unaudited  Audited
ASSETS     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$5,711  $10,039 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 41,903   45,345 
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 311   141 
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses     
of $1,055 and $1,057, respectively 58,191   56,894 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 747   778 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 841   297 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,232   1,787 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$109,936  $115,281 
      
LIABILITIES     
DEPOSITS$87,654  $97,112 
FHLB ADVANCES 6,000   2,000 
OTHER LIABILITIES 5,722   5,568 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,376   104,680 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share     
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued     
and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,     
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,936   13,931 
Shares held in trust, 49,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively (794)  (793)
Retained earnings 11,037   9,806 
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (4,809)  (3,533)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 10,560   10,601 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$109,936  $115,281 



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

                                                         Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  December 31,  December 31,
            
  2022
(Unaudited)		  2021  2022
(Unaudited)		  2021

            
INTEREST INCOME:
           
            
Interest and fees on loans$1,960 $1,627 $3,967 $2,934
Interest and dividends on securities 195  155  388  310
Other interest income 29  3  54  5
            
Total interest income 2,184  1,785  4,409  3,249
            
INTEREST EXPENSE:           
Interest on deposits 132  120  239  250
Interest on borrowings 44  0  45  0
Total interest expense 176  120  284  250
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 2,008  1,665  4,125  2,999
Provision for loan losses 0  0  0  0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,008  1,665  4,125  2,999
            
NON-INTEREST INCOME:           
Fees and other non-interest income 43  44  80  79
Miscellaneous income 85  69  164  145
Total non-interest income 128  113  244  224


NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:		           
Salaries and employee benefits 808  643  1,602  1,264
Office building and equipment expenses 67  64  136  130
Professional Services Expense 114  122  295  229
Data Processing Expense 166  191  332  360
Other operating expense 153  148  339  301
Total non-interest expense 1,308  1,168  2,704  2,284
            
Income before income taxes 828  610  1,665  939
            
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 216  159  434  245
            
Net Income$612 $451 $1,231 $694
            
EARNINGS PER SHARE:           
Basic$0.81 $0.60 $1.63 $0.92
Diluted$0.80 $0.60 $1.61 $0.92
            
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $--- $--- $---
            
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:           
Basic 756,374  757,214  756,374  757,389
Diluted 764,094  757,214  763,818  757,793


